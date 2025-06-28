|
Clemson's Top 25 ranking, offense and defense ratings in EA's College Football 26 released
In a season with high expectations in real life, Clemson should be pretty fun to play in this year's edition of the College Football video game series.
EA has the Tigers starting at No. 7 overall with an 88 rating. That's boosted by a No. 5 offense (89) and a No. 10 defense (90). It was previously released that Clemson is assessed as the sixth-toughest place to play, giving those playing with the Tigers that extra home-field advantage in the game. Clemson faces EA's No. 10 LSU out of the gates (86), which features a No. 6 offense (89) and No. 8 defense (90). The other teams on the Clemson schedule to make the Top 25 are SMU (No. 19, 84 rating; No. 15 offense, 87), Duke (No. 23, 84; No. 16 defense, 88) and South Carolina (No. 24, 82; No. 25 offense, 85; No. 22 defense, 84). TOP 25 OVERALL Alabama Crimson Tide | 89 Texas Longhorns | 88 Ohio State Buckeyes | 88 Penn State Nittany Lions | 88 Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 88 Georgia Bulldogs | 88 Clemson Tigers | 88 Texas A&M Aggies | 88 Oregon Ducks | 86 LSU Tigers | 86 Miami Hurricanes | 86 Florida Gators | 86 Texas Tech Red Raiders | 86 Arizona State Sun Devils | 85 Michigan Wolverines | 85 Ole Miss Rebels | 85 Oklahoma Sooners | 85 Indiana Hoosiers | 85 SMU Mustangs | 84 Tennessee Volunteers | 84 Missouri Tigers | 84 Auburn Tigers | 84 Duke Blue Devils | 84 South Carolina Gamecocks | 82 Illinois Fighting Illini | 82 TOP 25 OFFENSES Texas Longhorns | 91 Penn State Nittany Lions | 91 Ohio State Buckeyes | 91 Arizona State Sun Devils | 91 Clemson Tigers | 89 LSU Tigers | 89 Alabama Crimson Tide | 89 Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 89 Florida Gators | 89 Miami Hurricanes | 89 Indiana Hoosiers | 89 Texas A&M Aggies | 89 Georgia Bulldogs | 87 Oklahoma Sooners | 87 SMU Mustangs | 87 BYU Cougars | 87 Baylor Bears | 87 Texas Tech Red Raiders | 87 Oregon Ducks | 85 Ole Miss Rebels | 85 USC Trojans | 85 Boise State Broncos | 85 Iowa State Cyclones | 85 Nebraska Cornhuskers | 85 South Carolina Gamecocks | 85 TOP 25 DEFENSES Alabama Crimson Tide | 96 Texas Longhorns | 94 Penn State Nittany Lions | 94 Georgia Bulldogs | 92 Ohio State Buckeyes | 92 Michigan Wolverines | 92 Oregon Ducks | 92 LSU Tigers | 92 Texas Tech Red Raiders | 92 Clemson Tigers | 90 Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 90 Texas A&M Aggies | 90 Tennessee Volunteers | 88 Indiana Hoosiers | 88 Miami Hurricanes | 88 Duke Blue Devils | 88 Oklahoma Sooners | 88 Illinois Fighting Illini | 86 Kansas State Wildcats | 86 Ole Miss Rebels | 86 Pittsburgh Panthers | 86 South Carolina Gamecocks | 84 Arizona State Sun Devils | 84 Iowa Hawkeyes | 84 Florida Gators | 84
