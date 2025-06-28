Clemson's Top 25 ranking, offense and defense ratings in EA's College Football 26 released

EA has the Tigers starting at No. 7 overall with an 88 rating.

That's boosted by a No. 5 offense (89) and a No. 10 defense (90).

It was previously released that Clemson is assessed as the sixth-toughest place to play, giving those playing with the Tigers that extra home-field advantage in the game.

Clemson faces EA's No. 10 LSU out of the gates (86), which features a No. 6 offense (89) and No. 8 defense (90).

The other teams on the Clemson schedule to make the Top 25 are SMU (No. 19, 84 rating; No. 15 offense, 87), Duke (No. 23, 84; No. 16 defense, 88) and South Carolina (No. 24, 82; No. 25 offense, 85; No. 22 defense, 84).

TEAM RANKINGS (via EA)

TOP 25 OVERALL

Alabama Crimson Tide | 89

Texas Longhorns | 88

Ohio State Buckeyes | 88

Penn State Nittany Lions | 88

Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 88

Georgia Bulldogs | 88

Clemson Tigers | 88

Texas A&M Aggies | 88

Oregon Ducks | 86

LSU Tigers | 86

Miami Hurricanes | 86

Florida Gators | 86

Texas Tech Red Raiders | 86

Arizona State Sun Devils | 85

Michigan Wolverines | 85

Ole Miss Rebels | 85

Oklahoma Sooners | 85

Indiana Hoosiers | 85

SMU Mustangs | 84

Tennessee Volunteers | 84

Missouri Tigers | 84

Auburn Tigers | 84

Duke Blue Devils | 84

South Carolina Gamecocks | 82

Illinois Fighting Illini | 82

TOP 25 OFFENSES

Texas Longhorns | 91

Penn State Nittany Lions | 91

Ohio State Buckeyes | 91

Arizona State Sun Devils | 91

Clemson Tigers | 89

LSU Tigers | 89

Alabama Crimson Tide | 89

Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 89

Florida Gators | 89

Miami Hurricanes | 89

Indiana Hoosiers | 89

Texas A&M Aggies | 89

Georgia Bulldogs | 87

Oklahoma Sooners | 87

SMU Mustangs | 87

BYU Cougars | 87

Baylor Bears | 87

Texas Tech Red Raiders | 87

Oregon Ducks | 85

Ole Miss Rebels | 85

USC Trojans | 85

Boise State Broncos | 85

Iowa State Cyclones | 85

Nebraska Cornhuskers | 85

South Carolina Gamecocks | 85

TOP 25 DEFENSES

Alabama Crimson Tide | 96

Texas Longhorns | 94

Penn State Nittany Lions | 94

Georgia Bulldogs | 92

Ohio State Buckeyes | 92

Michigan Wolverines | 92

Oregon Ducks | 92

LSU Tigers | 92

Texas Tech Red Raiders | 92

Clemson Tigers | 90

Notre Dame Fighting Irish | 90

Texas A&M Aggies | 90

Tennessee Volunteers | 88

Indiana Hoosiers | 88

Miami Hurricanes | 88

Duke Blue Devils | 88

Oklahoma Sooners | 88

Illinois Fighting Illini | 86

Kansas State Wildcats | 86

Ole Miss Rebels | 86

Pittsburgh Panthers | 86

South Carolina Gamecocks | 84

Arizona State Sun Devils | 84

Iowa Hawkeyes | 84

Florida Gators | 84