Clemson's standing in AP Top 25 voting after regular season

The Tigers, which moved into the College Football Playoff committee's Top 25 (24) last week, closed with two wins over ranked opponents at the time in Notre Dame and North Carolina, and Clemson completed a 4-0 month to 8-4 on the season with a 16-7 rivalry road victory at South Carolina on Saturday.

Clemson was 31st in AP voting points last week, and that vote total increased to the 27th-most this week but still quite a few from making the Top 25 tier.

The Tigers haven't been in the AP Poll since week two.

Clemson was also 27th in voting points for the Coaches Poll on Sunday.

The Tigers await their last shot to make that Top 25 tier for the traditional polls in the bowl season, which is a destination to be announced on December 3.

AP Top 25

1. Georgia (52 1st votes)

2. Michigan (10 1st votes)

3. Washington

4. Florida State

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Louisville

16. Notre Dame

17. Tulane

18. Iowa

19. Oklahoma State

20. Liberty

21. NC State

22. Oregon State

23. Toledo (176 points)

24. James Madison (121 points)

25. SMU (108 points)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Tennessee 98, Clemson 57, Kansas St. 41, Utah 40, Troy 7, Kansas 6, New Mexico St. 5, Kentucky 4, Memphis 1, North Carolina 1, Miami (Ohio) 1.