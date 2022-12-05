Clemson D-line starter accepts Senior Bowl invite

Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro accepts Senior Bowl invite

TigerNet Staff by

The Senior Bowl announced that Clemson defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro has accepted an invite to play in the college all-star game and workout with NFL coaches in early 2023.

Orhorhoro hasn't formally announced he is turning pro, but he was honored for Senior Day last month.

He started eight games this season, tallying seven tackles for loss (22 total) with three sacks and five pass breakups.

Orhorhoro entered 2022 credited with 47 tackles (9.5 for loss), 3.0 sacks, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 619 career snaps over 27 games (nine starts).

The game is in Mobile, Alabama on Feb. 4. Orhorhoro is the lone Clemson accepted invite to this point according to the Senior Bowl.

More Clemson bio

Before Clemson: Played high school football in Michigan, becoming the first Clemson football signee from the state of Michigan since 1975 (Joe Carolan) … athletic defensive end who played just two years of high school football … ranked as 15th-best overall player in Michigan by 247Sports, 18th-best by Rivals.com and 17th-best in Michigan by ESPN.com … born in Nigeria and came to the United States when he was nine … played basketball as a youth and in high school … averaged a double-double as a sophomore … the week after his sophomore season of basketball ended in the state semifinals, he met with the school’s football coaches and decided to join the team for spring practice … did not play his first football game until the fall of 2017 … had solid 2017 and received some offers from Michigan and Michigan State … as a senior in 2018, had 13 sacks and 22 tackles for loss to go with 60 tackles … scored a touchdown on a fumble return … helped team to an 8-2 season … played his high school football at River Rouge High School for Corey Parker … Clemson recruiters were Brent Venables and Lemanski Hall … has three cousins who played or are still playing college football, Michael Ojemudia (Iowa), Mario Ojemudia (Michigan) and Ovie Oghoufo (Notre Dame) … committed to Clemson on June 15, 2018 … enrolled at Clemson in January 2019.

Personal: Born Oct. 13, 2001 … first name rhymes with juke; last name pronounced Oh-roh-roh-roh … earned degree in sociology in May 2022 … completed microinternships with Synnex in 2019 and Adobe in 2022.