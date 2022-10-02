Clemson's ranking in updated AP Top 25

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is only three points off from a top-4 spot in the AP Poll now.

Like with the Coaches Poll Sunday, Alabama moved to No. 1 over Georgia.

No. 5 Clemson captured its second top-25 win in as many weeks with a victory over a unanimous No. 10 NC State, 30-20, at home. Georgia struggled but rallied late at Mizzou, 26-22, while Alabama pulled away from Arkansas on the road, 49-26, No. 3 Ohio State rolled over Rutgers, 49-10 and No. 4 Michigan kept Iowa at bay on the road, 27-14.

Also in the ACC, Florida State dropped out (31-21 to Wake Forest) and Syracuse joined in the AP rankings at No. 22 this week.

NC State is No. 14 and Wake Forest is up to No. 15.

AP Top 25 - 10/2

RANK TEAM POINTS

1 Alabama (5-0) SEC 1 1,523 (25)

2 Georgia (5-0) SEC 1,521 (28)

3 Ohio State (5-0) Big Ten 1,488 (10)

4 Michigan (5-0) Big Ten 1,348

5 Clemson (5-0) ACC 1,345

6 USC (5-0) Pac-12 1,233

7 Oklahoma State (4-0) Big 12 1,182

8 Tennessee (4-0) SEC 1,129

9 Ole Miss (5-0) SEC 1,068

10 Penn State (5-0) Big Ten 959

11 Utah (4-1) Pac-12 884

12 Oregon (4-1) Pac-12 872

13 Kentucky (4-1) SEC 832

14 North Carolina State (4-1) ACC 691

15 Wake Forest (4-1) ACC 627

16 BYU (4-1) IA Independents 604

17 TCU (4-0) Big 12 514

18 UCLA (5-0) Pac-12 510

19 Kansas (5-0) Big 12 476

20 Kansas State (4-1) Big 12 417

21 Washington (4-1) Pac-12 180

22 Syracuse (5-0) ACC 173

23 Mississippi State (4-1) SEC 164

24 Cincinnati (4-1) American Athletic 134

25 LSU (4-1) SEC 108

Others receiving votes: Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2