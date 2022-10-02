|
Clemson's ranking in updated AP Top 25
|2022 Oct 2, Sun 14:05-
Clemson is only three points off from a top-4 spot in the AP Poll now.
Like with the Coaches Poll Sunday, Alabama moved to No. 1 over Georgia.
No. 5 Clemson captured its second top-25 win in as many weeks with a victory over a unanimous No. 10 NC State, 30-20, at home. Georgia struggled but rallied late at Mizzou, 26-22, while Alabama pulled away from Arkansas on the road, 49-26, No. 3 Ohio State rolled over Rutgers, 49-10 and No. 4 Michigan kept Iowa at bay on the road, 27-14.
Also in the ACC, Florida State dropped out (31-21 to Wake Forest) and Syracuse joined in the AP rankings at No. 22 this week.
NC State is No. 14 and Wake Forest is up to No. 15.
AP Top 25 - 10/2
RANK TEAM POINTS
1 Alabama (5-0) SEC 1 1,523 (25)
2 Georgia (5-0) SEC 1,521 (28)
3 Ohio State (5-0) Big Ten 1,488 (10)
4 Michigan (5-0) Big Ten 1,348
5 Clemson (5-0) ACC 1,345
6 USC (5-0) Pac-12 1,233
7 Oklahoma State (4-0) Big 12 1,182
8 Tennessee (4-0) SEC 1,129
9 Ole Miss (5-0) SEC 1,068
10 Penn State (5-0) Big Ten 959
11 Utah (4-1) Pac-12 884
12 Oregon (4-1) Pac-12 872
13 Kentucky (4-1) SEC 832
14 North Carolina State (4-1) ACC 691
15 Wake Forest (4-1) ACC 627
16 BYU (4-1) IA Independents 604
17 TCU (4-0) Big 12 514
18 UCLA (5-0) Pac-12 510
19 Kansas (5-0) Big 12 476
20 Kansas State (4-1) Big 12 417
21 Washington (4-1) Pac-12 180
22 Syracuse (5-0) ACC 173
23 Mississippi State (4-1) SEC 164
24 Cincinnati (4-1) American Athletic 134
25 LSU (4-1) SEC 108
Others receiving votes: Washington State 91, Baylor 88, Florida State 78, Arkansas 76, James Madison 39, Florida 37, Maryland 25, Coastal Carolina 17, Minnesota 14, Tulane 9, Illinois 6, North Carolina 5, Texas A&M 4, Purdue 2, Oklahoma 2