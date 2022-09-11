Clemson's ranking in the updated Coaches Poll after upset-filled week

Brandon Rink

Some upsets and close calls tore through the top-25 of the traditional college football polls this week.

The first one released on Sunday was the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, which has Clemson still at No. 4.

The full top-5 is Alabama (39 first-place votes), Georgia (25), Ohio State (1), Clemson and Michigan. Georgia gained 19 first-place votes and Alabama lost 18.

In their top-10, previous No. 6 Texas A&M fell at home to Appalachian State, No. 8 Baylor lost at BYU and No. 9 Notre Dame lost to Marshall at home and to 0-2 on the season. More top-25 teams to fall included Pitt (previously No. 14), Wisconsin (No. 18), Florida (No. 19) and Texas (No. 22).

In addition to that, Alabama had all it could handle with the road trip to Texas as a near three-touchdown favorite and won on a last-minute drive.

The other ACC teams in the poll are NC State (12), Miami (13), Wake Forest (18) and Pitt (25). Florida State is on the doorstep with the 26th-most votes.

Coaches Poll - 9/11/22

Rnk Team Record Points 1st votes Prv Change Hi/lo

1 Alabama 2-0 1592 39 1 — 1/1

2 Georgia 2-0 1574 25 2 — 2/3

3 Ohio State 2-0 1514 1 3 — 2/3

4 Clemson 2-0 1387 0 4 — 4/4

5 Michigan 2-0 1370 0 5 — 5/6

6 Oklahoma 2-0 1253 0 7 1 6/9

7 Oklahoma State 2-0 1137 0 10 3 7/11

8 Southern California 2-0 1133 0 12 4 8/15

9 Michigan State 2-0 1026 0 11 2 9/14

10 Kentucky 2-0 901 0 20 10 10/21

11 Arkansas 2-0 857 0 17 6 11/23

12 NC State 2-0 816 0 13 1 12/13

13 Miami 2-0 805 0 16 3 13/17

14 Brigham Young 2-0 739 0 25 11 14/NR

15 Utah 1-1 673 0 15 — 8/15

16 Tennessee 2-0 556 0 NR 10 16/NR

17 Mississippi 2-0 552 0 23 6 17/24

18 Wake Forest 2-0 540 0 21 3 18/21

19 Baylor 1-1 531 0 8 -11 8/19

20 Texas 1-1 306 0 22 2 18/22

21 Florida 1-1 297 0 19 -2 19/NR

22 Texas A&M 1-1 285 0 6 -16 6/22

23 Penn State 2-0 279 0 NR 4 23/NR

24 Oregon 1-1 197 0 24 — 12/24

25 Pittsburgh 1-1 157 0 14 -11 14/25

Dropped out: No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 18 Wisconsin.

Others rec. votes: Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.