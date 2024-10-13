|
Clemson's ranking in the updated AP Top 10
Clemson maintained its Top 10 spot with the AP on Sunday.
After a Top 10 debut last week (10), Clemson stayed there after Iowa State jumped the Tigers to No. 9 after their win at West Virginia, 28-16. Clemson dominated in its effort at Wake Forest, 49-14.
Two Top 10 teams lost with previous No. 2 Ohio State upset by No. 3 Oregon, 32-31, at Autzen Stadium, and No. 9 Ole Miss upset at No. 13 LSU, 29-26.
Texas leads the poll (56 first-place votes), followed by Oregon (6), Penn State, Ohio State and Georgia.
Miami leads the ACC at No. 6, with Pitt also at No. 20 and SMU at No. 21.
AP Poll - 10/13
1. Texas (56)
2. Oregon (6)
3. Penn State
4. Ohio State
5. Georgia
6. Miami
7. Alabama
8. LSU
9. Iowa State
10. Clemson
11. Tennessee
12. Notre Dame
13. BYU
14. Texas A&M
15. Boise State
16. Indiana
17. Kansas State
18. Ole Miss
19. Missouri
20. Pitt
21. SMU
22. Illinois
23. Army
24. Michigan
25. Navy
Others receiving votes:
Vanderbilt 68, Nebraska 62, Arizona St. 39, Oklahoma 36, Washington St. 32, Iowa 29, Texas Tech 18, Syracuse 13, Arkansas 13, Utah 7, Louisville 6, Southern Cal 5, Liberty 2, UNLV 1.
