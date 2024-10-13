Clemson's ranking in the updated AP Top 10

After a Top 10 debut last week (10), Clemson stayed there after Iowa State jumped the Tigers to No. 9 after their win at West Virginia, 28-16. Clemson dominated in its effort at Wake Forest, 49-14.

Two Top 10 teams lost with previous No. 2 Ohio State upset by No. 3 Oregon, 32-31, at Autzen Stadium, and No. 9 Ole Miss upset at No. 13 LSU, 29-26.

Texas leads the poll (56 first-place votes), followed by Oregon (6), Penn State, Ohio State and Georgia.

Miami leads the ACC at No. 6, with Pitt also at No. 20 and SMU at No. 21.

AP Poll - 10/13

1. Texas (56)

2. Oregon (6)

3. Penn State

4. Ohio State

5. Georgia

6. Miami

7. Alabama

8. LSU

9. Iowa State

10. Clemson

11. Tennessee

12. Notre Dame

13. BYU

14. Texas A&M

15. Boise State

16. Indiana

17. Kansas State

18. Ole Miss

19. Missouri

20. Pitt

21. SMU

22. Illinois

23. Army

24. Michigan

25. Navy

Others receiving votes:

Vanderbilt 68, Nebraska 62, Arizona St. 39, Oklahoma 36, Washington St. 32, Iowa 29, Texas Tech 18, Syracuse 13, Arkansas 13, Utah 7, Louisville 6, Southern Cal 5, Liberty 2, UNLV 1.