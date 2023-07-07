Clemson's ranking in the top programs of the College Football Playoff era

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson is ranked as the No. 2 team in the College Football Playoff era by Sporting News.
Clemson's success in the Playoff era still stands strong.

Dabo Swinney's Tigers are in their longest drought in missing the CFP currently, at only two seasons, but Clemson is rated as the No. 2 program of the CFP era by Sporting News, only trailing Alabama.

"Clemson's spot on this list is hard to argue. The Tigers have multiple national championships and reached the CFP six times. That includes four CFP championship appearances, which resulted in a 2-2 record," said SN's Bill Bender. "Detractors might say that was built off an ACC schedule, but the Tigers have produced nine Consensus All-Americans and 49 NFL Draft picks. Dabo Swinney has built a program that has accumulated so much success that the last two seasons – which produced a 21-6 record and an ACC championship – have been scoffed at because the Tigers didn't reach the CFP."

The measure assigns points for national titles (10 per), CFP championship appearances (5), CFP appearances (5), New Year's Six Bowl appearances (2), winning percentage, consensus All-Americans, NFL draft picks and Heisman Trophy winners, which has Clemson 12.5 points ahead of No. 3 Ohio State and 41.5 points behind Alabama.

Georgia is still in the double-digit points range (98.5) and Oklahoma is a distant fifth (59.5).

The next-best ACC team is Florida State at No. 14 (16). The other ACC teams to score are Miami (T-23, 9), Pitt (32, 3), Georgia Tech (T-33, 2), Virginia (T-33, 2) and North Carolina (T-33, 2).

Sporting News top programs of CFP era

1. Alabama (162 points)

2. Clemson (120.5)

3. Ohio State (108)

4. Georgia (98.5)

