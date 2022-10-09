Clemson's ranking in the latest Coaches Poll

Clemson's place remained unchanged with the latest Coaches Poll.

Clemson is No. 5, rounding out a top-5 led by Alabama (35) then Georgia (18), Ohio State (10) and Michigan.

In that undefeated tier near the top, Alabama held on to the last second to a 24-20 home win over Texas A&M, Georgia topped Auburn 42-10, Ohio State pulled away to a 49-20 win at Michigan State, Michigan pulled away to a 31-10 win over Indiana, Clemson's defense led the way in a 31-3 win at BC and Southern Cal topped Washington State 30-14.

Coaches Poll - 10/9

Rnk Team Record Pts Prev Change Hi/lo

1 Alabama 6-0 1540 35 1 — 1/2

2 Georgia 6-0 1516 18 2 — 1/3

3 Ohio State 6-0 1477 10 3 — 2/3

4 Michigan 6-0 1354 0 4 — 4/6

5 Clemson 6-0 1328 0 5 — 4/5

6 Southern California 6-0 1219 0 6 — 6/15

7 Oklahoma State 5-0 1197 0 7 — 7/11

8 Tennessee 5-0 1168 0 8 — 8/NR

9 Mississippi 6-0 1075 0 9 — 9/24

10 Penn State 5-0 992 0 10 — 10/NR

11 Oregon 5-1 885 0 12 1 11/24

12 UCLA 6-0 815 0 19 7 12/NR

13 NC State 5-1 808 0 14 1 10/14

14 Wake Forest 5-1 776 0 15 1 14/21

15 Texas Christian 5-0 765 0 18 3 15/NR

16 Kansas State 5-1 539 0 20 4 16/NR

17 Mississippi State 5-1 533 0 23 6 17/NR

18 Syracuse 5-0 424 0 21 3 18/NR

19 Utah 4-2 364 0 11 -8 8/19

20 Kansas 5-1 290 0 17 -3 17/NR

21 Cincinnati 5-1 248 0 NR 5 21/NR

22 Kentucky 4-2 219 0 13 -9 8/22

23 Baylor 3-2 210 0 22 -1 8/23

24 Texas 4-2 155 0 NR 10 18/NR

25 North Carolina 5-1 99 0 NR 15 25/NR

Dropped out: No. 16 Brigham Young; No. 24 Washington; No. 25 Arkansas.

Others rec. votes: Brigham Young 82; Illinois 77; James Madison 70; Coastal Carolina 55; Florida 52; Tulane 32; South Carolina 21; Minnesota 14; Notre Dame 13; Central Florida 10; Maryland 8; Washington State 7; Washington 7; Texas A&M 7; Purdue 7; Louisiana State 5; Liberty 5; Florida State 4; Pittsburgh 2; San Jose State 1.