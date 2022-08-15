|
Clemson's preseason AP Poll ranking released
|2022 Aug 15, Mon 12:12-
Clemson found out its starting point for one of the longest-running rankings in college football on Monday.
The AP Poll, which has been around since 1936, ranked Clemson No. 4.
Alabama claimed the top spot with 54 first-place votes followed by Ohio State (6) and Georgia (3).
Clemson debuted at No. 3 in the poll last year and finished 14th. The Tigers had been the only team in college football from 2016-20 to be ranked in the AP preseason top-5 and finish in the top-5 each season.
Clemson started 4-3 and finished the 2021 season on a six-game winning streak to reach double-digit wins for an 11th consecutive season, which is something only Clemson and Alabama have accomplished within a Power conference.
The Tigers were ranked No. 4 in the 2022 preseason Coaches Poll, where Alabama took 54 first-place votes for the top spot, with Ohio State (5) and Georgia (6) ranked second and third respectively.
Preseason AP Poll Top 25 Poll
1-Alabama
2-Ohio State
3-Georgia
4-Clemson
5-Notre Dmae
6-Texas A&M
7-Utah
8-Michigan
9-Oklahoma
10-Baylor
11-Oregon
12-Okla State
13-NC State
14-USC
15-Mich State
16-Miami
17-Pittsburgh
18-Wisconsin
19-Arkansas
20-Kentucky
21-Ole Miss
22-Wake Forest
23-Cincinnati
24-Houston
25-BYU