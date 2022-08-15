Clemson's preseason AP Poll ranking released

Clemson found out its starting point for one of the longest-running rankings in college football on Monday.

The AP Poll, which has been around since 1936, ranked Clemson No. 4.

Alabama claimed the top spot with 54 first-place votes followed by Ohio State (6) and Georgia (3).

Clemson debuted at No. 3 in the poll last year and finished 14th. The Tigers had been the only team in college football from 2016-20 to be ranked in the AP preseason top-5 and finish in the top-5 each season.

Clemson started 4-3 and finished the 2021 season on a six-game winning streak to reach double-digit wins for an 11th consecutive season, which is something only Clemson and Alabama have accomplished within a Power conference.

The Tigers were ranked No. 4 in the 2022 preseason Coaches Poll, where Alabama took 54 first-place votes for the top spot, with Ohio State (5) and Georgia (6) ranked second and third respectively.

Preseason AP Poll Top 25 Poll

1-Alabama

2-Ohio State

3-Georgia

4-Clemson

5-Notre Dmae

6-Texas A&M

7-Utah

8-Michigan

9-Oklahoma

10-Baylor

11-Oregon

12-Okla State

13-NC State

14-USC

15-Mich State

16-Miami

17-Pittsburgh

18-Wisconsin

19-Arkansas

20-Kentucky

21-Ole Miss

22-Wake Forest

23-Cincinnati

24-Houston

25-BYU