Clemson's Jordan McFadden ranked top-3 OT in college football

Pro Football Focus has been ranking the top players by position in college football and the Tigers have one of the best at offensive tackle.

PFF ranked Jordan McFadden as the No. 3 offensive tackle in the nation on Monday.

McFadden has already garnered multiple preseason All-American honors, with Athlon Sports and Walter Camp notably so far.

The Upstate native was a second-team All-ACC selection last season, playing a team-high 872 offensive snaps over 13 games (all starts). He finished the year as one of only four Clemson offensive or defensive players to start every game and his snaps were the most by a Clemson offensive tackle since 2016 (Mitch Hyatt, 994).

He picked up ACC offensive lineman of the week honors in back-to-back weeks last season versus Wake Forest, allowing no sacks in a big offensive effort, and South Carolina, also allowing no sacks in the rivalry shutout win.

The Dorman High School product has played 1,971 career snaps over 42 career games as a Tiger (25 starts).

Among competitors this season, Miami's Zion Nelson checked in at No. 8, Notre Dame's Blake Fisher is No. 10, Louisville's Trevor Reid is No. 13, Miami's DJ Scaife is No. 15 and Syracuse's Matthew Bergeron is No. 19.