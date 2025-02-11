Clemson pro prospect tabbed as sleeper 'guaranteed for impact status'

247Sports included the former Tigers standout in their NFL draft sleepers who will make an impact.

"The tight end position is loaded in the 2025 NFL Draft cycle, so it's easy to see a player like Jake Briningstool slipping through the cracks a bit when standouts like Tyler Warren, Colston Loveland and Harold Fannin Jr. are the featured threats at the position," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "That said, Briningstool accumulated nearly 100 catches over the last two years as Clemson's starter at tight end and was a safety net of sorts for Cade Klubnik on third down and in the red zone. At 6-6, 240, he looks a lot like Travis Kelce from a physical standpoint across the middle."

Pro Football Network projected Briningstool as a fifth-round NFL draft selection recently.

He recently competed in the Senior Bowl draft showcase and impressed:

Jake Briningstool (TE, Clemson) dominated the final 11s session with 3 catches at the #SeniorBowl! @AtoZSportsNFL pic.twitter.com/B438UDnNRO — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) January 29, 2025

With Clemson pro day and NFL combine showcases -- in addition to individual team workouts -- ahead, Briningstool hopes to point to what he brings to the next level.

"It’s a good opportunity for me to display my character," Briningstool said of his first opportunity with the Senior Bowl. Firstly, that’s about how I carry myself as a person day in, day out. Secondly, I’m ready to display my ability on the field. I think I have a unique skill set. I’m ready to put that on full display."

He left Clemson as its all-time leader in career receptions by a tight end (127), breaking Jordan Leggett's mark in 2024. Bringinstool was a two-time All-ACC honoree who caught 127 career passes for 1,380 yards and 17 touchdowns in 1,982 offensive snaps over 48 career games (26 starts) from 2021-24.