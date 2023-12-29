CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson is healthy going into the Gator Bowl.

Clemson's Gator Bowl gameday roster update
2023 Dec 29

Clemson says the depth chart is all ready to roll for the noon kickoff with Kentucky in the Gator Bowl (noon/ESPN).

Clemson's update

PERSONNEL UPDATE: All players listed on Clemson’s depth chart released last Friday are expected to be available for today’s game.

NUMBER CHANGES: Please be reminded of the following jersey number changes for Clemson for this game: No. 25 Jalyn Phillips will wear No. 1, No. 14 Shelton Lewis will wear No. 2, No. 81 TE Olsen Patt-Henry will wear No. 11, and No. 31 Rob Billings will wear No. 14.


