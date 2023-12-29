Clemson's Gator Bowl gameday roster update

Clemson says the depth chart is all ready to roll for the noon kickoff with Kentucky in the Gator Bowl (noon/ESPN). Clemson's update PERSONNEL UPDATE: All players listed on Clemson’s depth chart released last Friday are expected to be available for today’s game. NUMBER CHANGES: Please be reminded of the following jersey number changes for Clemson for this game: No. 25 Jalyn Phillips will wear No. 1, No. 14 Shelton Lewis will wear No. 2, No. 81 TE Olsen Patt-Henry will wear No. 11, and No. 31 Rob Billings will wear No. 14.

