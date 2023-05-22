Clemson's Garrett Riley named as one to watch for 2024 head coaching jobs

New Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley hasn't called a play in an official game with the Orange and White, but the 33-year-old's reputation forged early in his coaching career precedes him. CBS Sports headlined its early coordinator candidates for 2024's potential open head coaching jobs with the recent Broyles Award winner for the Playoff title-game-making TCU Horned Frogs last season. "At 33 years old, Riley is a rising star tasked with revitalizing Clemson's offense in his first season with the Tigers," said CBS' David Cobb. "If he can pull it off, he'll find himself in the mix for Power Five head coaching jobs. Riley spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Sonny Dykes at SMU and TCU, and he also spent time as a quarterback at Texas Tech under Mike Leach. In case those connections aren't enough, Riley is also the younger brother of USC coach Lincoln Riley. With such strong ties to other successful coaches and a blossoming track record of his own, Riley is poised to become one of the sport's biggest names in the years ahead." Within the ACC, Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson is also on the list, another Air Raid offense family member out of Houston. In the last four years, South Florida hired away co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott at the end of the 2019 regular season, where he was let go after last season. At the end of the 2021 campaign, Brent Venables, to Oklahoma, and Tony Elliott, to Virginia, were hired away within a week of each other in early December. Clemson's offensive coordinator from 2011-14, Chad Morris, left for the SMU head coaching job and later was hired at Arkansas (2018-19).

