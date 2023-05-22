CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Garrett Riley is seen as a prime candidate already for future head coaching position openings.
Garrett Riley is seen as a prime candidate already for future head coaching position openings.

Clemson's Garrett Riley named as one to watch for 2024 head coaching jobs
by - 2023 May 22, Mon 11:32

New Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley hasn't called a play in an official game with the Orange and White, but the 33-year-old's reputation forged early in his coaching career precedes him.

CBS Sports headlined its early coordinator candidates for 2024's potential open head coaching jobs with the recent Broyles Award winner for the Playoff title-game-making TCU Horned Frogs last season.

"At 33 years old, Riley is a rising star tasked with revitalizing Clemson's offense in his first season with the Tigers," said CBS' David Cobb. "If he can pull it off, he'll find himself in the mix for Power Five head coaching jobs. Riley spent the last three seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Sonny Dykes at SMU and TCU, and he also spent time as a quarterback at Texas Tech under Mike Leach. In case those connections aren't enough, Riley is also the younger brother of USC coach Lincoln Riley. With such strong ties to other successful coaches and a blossoming track record of his own, Riley is poised to become one of the sport's biggest names in the years ahead."

Within the ACC, Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson is also on the list, another Air Raid offense family member out of Houston.

In the last four years, South Florida hired away co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott at the end of the 2019 regular season, where he was let go after last season.

At the end of the 2021 campaign, Brent Venables, to Oklahoma, and Tony Elliott, to Virginia, were hired away within a week of each other in early December.

Clemson's offensive coordinator from 2011-14, Chad Morris, left for the SMU head coaching job and later was hired at Arkansas (2018-19).

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
ESPN ranks two Tigers among top college quarterbacks of the 21st century
ESPN ranks two Tigers among top college quarterbacks of the 21st century
Clemson baseball continues to move up rankings
Clemson baseball continues to move up rankings
Clemson-Oklahoma Super Regional dates, TV set
Clemson-Oklahoma Super Regional dates, TV set
Vegas odds on DeAndre Hopkins' next NFL team
Vegas odds on DeAndre Hopkins' next NFL team
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week