Clemson's football freshman jersey numbers released
|2023 Jul 6, Thu 16:54-
ClemsonTigers.com
recently updated the football jersey numbers for freshmen, which includes the latest summer enrollees.
That group is: Summer Enrollees No. Name Pos. Ht Wght Hometown 31 Rob Billings S 6-2 190 Fr. Marietta, Ga. 6 Tyler Brown WR 5-11 170 Fr. Greenville, S.C. 84 Markus Dixon TE 6-5 225 Fr. Philadelphia, Pa. 21 Jarvis Green RB 5-11 185 Fr. Irmo, S.C. 15 Ronan Hanafin WR 6-3 205 Fr. Burlington, Mass. 26 Jay Haynes RB 6-0 185 Fr. Roanoke, Ala. 99 A.J. Hoffler DL 6-5 235 Fr. Stuart, Fla. 27 Misun Kelley ATH 5-10 170 Fr. Central, S.C. 81 Olsen Patt-Henry TE 6-4 210 Fr. Naples, Fla. 29 Branden Strozier CB 6-2 175 Fr. Lovejoy, Ga. 20 Avieon Terrell CB 5-11 170 Fr. Atlanta, Ga. These are the freshman numbers for scholarship midyear enrollees who have been on campus: Midyear Enrollees 3 Noble Johnson WR 6-3 205 Fr. Rockwall, Texas 11 Peter Woods DL 6-2 300 Fr. Alabaster, Ala. 12 T.J. Parker DL 6-4 255 Fr. Phenix City, Ala. 14 Shelton Lewis CB 5-11 180 Fr. Stockbridge, Ga. 17 Christopher Vizzina QB 6-4 215 Fr. Birmingham, Ala. 22 Dee Crayton LB 6-1 215 Fr. Alpharetta, Ga. 30 Kylen Webb S 6-1 185 Fr. Tampa, Fla. 32 Jamal Anderson LB 6-4 205 Fr. Buford, Ga. 36 Khalil Barnes S 6-1 190 Fr. Athens, Ga. 42 David Ojiegbe DL 6-4 240 Fr. Largo, Md. 45 Vic Burley DL 6-4 300 Fr. Warner Robins, Ga. 54 Ian Reed OL 6-6 315 Fr. Austin, Texas 55 Harris Sewell OL 6-3 315 Fr. Odessa, Texas 72 Zack Owens OL 6-7 375 Fr. Covington, Ga. 90 Stephiylan Green DL 6-4 275 Fr. Rome, Ga. These are the walk-on freshman numbers as well: Walk-ons 23 Peyton Streko RB 5-10 180 Fr. Cumming, Ga. 62 Bryce Smith OL 6-3 280 Fr. Six Mile, S.C. 79 Jake Norris OL 6-3 265 Fr. Piedmont, S.C. 85 Charlie Johnson WR 6-4 200 Fr. Columbia, S.C. 86 Tristan Martinez WR 5-9 175 Fr. Honolulu, Hawaii 97 Patrick Swygert DE 6-4 235 Fr. Batesburg-Leesville, S.C.
