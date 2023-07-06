CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Freshman receiver Ronan Hanafin is No. 15.
Freshman receiver Ronan Hanafin is No. 15.

Clemson's football freshman jersey numbers released
by - 2023 Jul 6, Thu 16:54

ClemsonTigers.com recently updated the football jersey numbers for freshmen, which includes the latest summer enrollees.

That group is:

Summer Enrollees

No. Name Pos. Ht Wght Hometown

31 Rob Billings S 6-2 190 Fr. Marietta, Ga.

6 Tyler Brown WR 5-11 170 Fr. Greenville, S.C.

84 Markus Dixon TE 6-5 225 Fr. Philadelphia, Pa.

21 Jarvis Green RB 5-11 185 Fr. Irmo, S.C.

15 Ronan Hanafin WR 6-3 205 Fr. Burlington, Mass.

26 Jay Haynes RB 6-0 185 Fr. Roanoke, Ala.

99 A.J. Hoffler DL 6-5 235 Fr. Stuart, Fla.

27 Misun Kelley ATH 5-10 170 Fr. Central, S.C.

81 Olsen Patt-Henry TE 6-4 210 Fr. Naples, Fla.

29 Branden Strozier CB 6-2 175 Fr. Lovejoy, Ga.

20 Avieon Terrell CB 5-11 170 Fr. Atlanta, Ga.

These are the freshman numbers for scholarship midyear enrollees who have been on campus:

Midyear Enrollees

3 Noble Johnson WR 6-3 205 Fr. Rockwall, Texas

11 Peter Woods DL 6-2 300 Fr. Alabaster, Ala.

12 T.J. Parker DL 6-4 255 Fr. Phenix City, Ala.

14 Shelton Lewis CB 5-11 180 Fr. Stockbridge, Ga.

17 Christopher Vizzina QB 6-4 215 Fr. Birmingham, Ala.

22 Dee Crayton LB 6-1 215 Fr. Alpharetta, Ga.

30 Kylen Webb S 6-1 185 Fr. Tampa, Fla.

32 Jamal Anderson LB 6-4 205 Fr. Buford, Ga.

36 Khalil Barnes S 6-1 190 Fr. Athens, Ga.

42 David Ojiegbe DL 6-4 240 Fr. Largo, Md.

45 Vic Burley DL 6-4 300 Fr. Warner Robins, Ga.

54 Ian Reed OL 6-6 315 Fr. Austin, Texas

55 Harris Sewell OL 6-3 315 Fr. Odessa, Texas

72 Zack Owens OL 6-7 375 Fr. Covington, Ga.

90 Stephiylan Green DL 6-4 275 Fr. Rome, Ga.

These are the walk-on freshman numbers as well:

Walk-ons

23 Peyton Streko RB 5-10 180 Fr. Cumming, Ga.

62 Bryce Smith OL 6-3 280 Fr. Six Mile, S.C.

79 Jake Norris OL 6-3 265 Fr. Piedmont, S.C.

85 Charlie Johnson WR 6-4 200 Fr. Columbia, S.C.

86 Tristan Martinez WR 5-9 175 Fr. Honolulu, Hawaii

97 Patrick Swygert DE 6-4 235 Fr. Batesburg-Leesville, S.C.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
4-star DB target sets commitment date
4-star DB target sets commitment date
Clemson's football freshman jersey numbers released
Clemson's football freshman jersey numbers released
All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
All-American former Tiger commits to SEC school
Clemson pledge jumps up latest ESPN rankings
Clemson pledge jumps up latest ESPN rankings
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week