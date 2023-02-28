Clemson's football facilities ranking in the new 247Sports top-5

TigerNet Staff by

247Sports updated its football facility rankings and Clemson stayed at No. 4, after a No. 1 ranking as recently as 2021.

"Clemson debuted in our college football facilities rankings several years ago at No. 1 after unveiling, at the time, the nation's wildest infrastructure," 247Sports' Brad Crawford said. "Ask recruits and they still say the Tigers' facility is one of the most unique they've encountered. It's incredible how much national exposure Clemson's facility has received since the completion of a $55 million facelift with the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex opening in 2017 and the Tigers have several elite recruiting classes and two national championships to show for it."

Clemson added an over $4 million Clemson Athletic Branding Institute with a new media center onto the football facilities in the last year.

The top-3 is Oregon, then Texas A&M and Alabama.

"From the spaceship-designed indoor facility that's coming, Oregon is not slowing down. The Ducks revealed plans for a 130,000-square foot indoor practice facility a couple years ago that will also feature space for an updated players' lounge — sounds incredible by the way — that should be finished in time for the 2024 season. Second-year coach Dan Lanning has a lot to look forward to in Eugene from a recruiting standpoint since he'll be able to flex the best facility in college football whenever he feels the need," Crawford said.

South Carolina is at No. 10 and Brent Venables' Oklahoma facilities are No. 14.

More teams of note include Georgia (5) and North Carolina (21).