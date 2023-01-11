Clemson's final ESPN power ranking, metric ratings

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson football finished as high as No. 12 in the traditional polls that came out after Monday's National Championship Game, but that would be the high-water mark on rating the Tigers' 2022 campaign.

ESPN's final power rankings placed Clemson at No. 15.

"The Tigers finished the season with a disappointing 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl," said ESPN's Andrew Adelson. "Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik still has some learning and growing to do as he moves forward as the starter, but there are other problems that must be solved in the offseason, including the offensive line, defensive backfield and how to utilize running back Will Shipley more effectively. Despite the loss, Clemson did win 11 games for the eighth time in the past 11 years and can call itself ACC champion once again."

Florida State paced the ACC at No. 10 there.

"There might not be a team heading into the offseason hotter than the Seminoles right now. Florida State won 10 games for the first time since 2016 and clearly looks to be on the rise under coach Mike Norvell," said Adelson. "Quarterback Jordan Travis capped a terrific season with a remarkable performance in the Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma, throwing for 418 yards, running for another 50 and scoring two touchdowns. Travis is set to return for 2023 along with several other key contributors, including running back Trey Benson and defensive tackle Fabien Lovett. The expectations are sure to soar for this group."

By ESPN's SP+ final metric ranking ($), Clemson was 13 spots ahead of the next ACC team at No. 14, with Florida State 27th there. By the SP+, Clemson finished with the No. 39 offense, No. 25 defense and No. 32 special teams group.

With the ESPN Football Power Index, Clemson also finished above Florida State, but more narrowly, at No. 9 ahead of the No. 11 Seminoles. For both the SP+ and FPI ratings, Georgia was the undisputed No. 1 but Sugar Bowl winner Alabama rated No. 2. Clemson finished ranked four spots ahead of Playoff runner-up TCU with the FPI.

By the FPI, Clemson's offense was rated 33rd, the defense was rated ninth, and special teams was rated 71st.

The Tigers ranked lowest overall with the FEI at No. 18 with the No. 49 offense, No. 8 defense and No. 53 special teams group.

In the combined SP+ and FEI rating (F+), Clemson finished ranked 17th with the No. 44 offense and No. 17 defense.

Clemson final metric rankings

F+: 17 (No. 44 offense/No. 17 defense)

FEI: 18 (No. 49 offense/No. 8 defense/No. 53 special teams)

FPI: 9 (No. 33 offense/No. 9 defense/No. 71 special teams)

SP+: 14 (No. 39 offense/No. 25 defense/No. 32 special teams)