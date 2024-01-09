|
Clemson's final Coaches Poll ranking released
Clemson returned to the Coaches Poll in the 2023-24 final edition after Monday's National Championship.
The Tigers were ranked No. 20 on Tuesday. Clemson had last appeared in the ranking before the overtime loss to Florida State in September, where it fell to 2-2 on the campaign. The Tigers (9-4) finished the season on a five-game winning streak. Clemson is the third-best ACC team in the poll, trailing Florida State (6) and Louisville (18). The Tigers were also ranked No. 20 in the final AP Poll. Clemson was No. 22 in the final College Football Playoff poll ahead of the postseason. Coaches Poll - 1/9 1. Michigan (63 1st votes) 2. Washington 3. Georgia 4. Texas 5. Alabama 6. Florida State 7. Oregon 8. Missouri 9. Ole Miss 10. Ohio State 11. Arizona 12. LSU 13. Penn State 14. Notre Dame 15. Oklahoma 16. Oklahoma State 17. Tennessee 18. Louisville 19. Kansas State 20. Clemson 21. NC State 22. Iowa 23. Kansas 24. SMU 25. West Virginia Others Receiving Votes Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1; List Of Voters The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2023 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Blake Anderson, Utah State; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Terry Bowden, Louisiana-Monroe; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jason Candle, Toledo; Curt Cignetti, James Madison; Dave Clawson, Wake Forest; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Jake Dickert, Washington State; Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Stan Drayton, Temple; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Mike Elko, Duke; Shawn Elliott, Georgia State; Jedd Fisch, Arizona; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Hugh Freeze, Auburn; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Danny Gonzales, New Mexico; Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State; Will Hall, Southern Mississippi; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Tom Herman, Florida Atlantic; Brady Hoke, San Diego State; Dana Holgorsen; Houston; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Jim Mora, Connecticut; Billy Napier, Florida; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Barry Odom, UNLV; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Nick Saban, Alabama; Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Troy; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Kyle Whittingham, Utah, Ken Wilson, Nevada; Kevin Wilson, Tulsa.
The Tigers were ranked No. 20 on Tuesday.
Clemson had last appeared in the ranking before the overtime loss to Florida State in September, where it fell to 2-2 on the campaign.
The Tigers (9-4) finished the season on a five-game winning streak.
Clemson is the third-best ACC team in the poll, trailing Florida State (6) and Louisville (18).
The Tigers were also ranked No. 20 in the final AP Poll. Clemson was No. 22 in the final College Football Playoff poll ahead of the postseason.
Coaches Poll - 1/9
1. Michigan (63 1st votes)
2. Washington
3. Georgia
4. Texas
5. Alabama
6. Florida State
7. Oregon
8. Missouri
9. Ole Miss
10. Ohio State
11. Arizona
12. LSU
13. Penn State
14. Notre Dame
15. Oklahoma
16. Oklahoma State
17. Tennessee
18. Louisville
19. Kansas State
20. Clemson
21. NC State
22. Iowa
23. Kansas
24. SMU
25. West Virginia
Others Receiving Votes
Liberty 98; Oregon State 90; Tulane 34; James Madison 24; Memphis 23; Troy 17; North Carolina 17; USC 9; Air Force 7; UTSA 5; Northwestern 3; Fresno State 3; Boise State 3; Wyoming 1; UNLV 1; Duke 1;
List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2023 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Blake Anderson, Utah State; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina; Terry Bowden, Louisiana-Monroe; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jason Candle, Toledo; Curt Cignetti, James Madison; Dave Clawson, Wake Forest; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Jake Dickert, Washington State; Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Stan Drayton, Temple; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Mike Elko, Duke; Shawn Elliott, Georgia State; Jedd Fisch, Arizona; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Hugh Freeze, Auburn; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Alex Golesh, South Florida; Danny Gonzales, New Mexico; Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State; Will Hall, Southern Mississippi; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Tom Herman, Florida Atlantic; Brady Hoke, San Diego State; Dana Holgorsen; Houston; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Jim Mora, Connecticut; Billy Napier, Florida; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Barry Odom, UNLV; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Nick Saban, Alabama; Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Mark Stoops, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Troy; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Kyle Whittingham, Utah, Ken Wilson, Nevada; Kevin Wilson, Tulsa.
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now