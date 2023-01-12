Clemson's final CBS Sports, The Athletic 131-team rankings

TigerNet Staff by

CBS Sports released its final 131-team ranking for college football on Thursday and the Tigers dropped three spots.

After the 31-14 Orange Bowl loss to Tennessee, the Tigers were slotted No. 14, which was a spot lower than the AP and two spots below the final Coaches rankings.

The Tigers' losses all came versus top-23 teams with the aforementioned Vols (6), Notre Dame (18) and South Carolina (23).

Their top win came at No. 10 Florida State, 34-28.

The next-best victory was over No. 27 North Carolina in the ACC Championship, 39-10, followed by NC State (28) and Wake Forest (33) in the top-35.

Other 2022 FBS opponents ranked lower were Louisville (41), Syracuse (45), Georgia Tech (78), Miami (79), Boston College (102) and Louisiana Tech (118).

Their final top-5 differed from the traditional polls with Georgia No. 1 then Ohio State, TCU, Michigan and Alabama.

Clemson was 15th in the final Athletic 131-team rankings.

That ranking featured the traditional top-2 with Georgia and TCU, then Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee.

Florida State was ranked behind the Tigers there (16), however, with Notre Dame (19) and South Carolina (24) also in the top 25.

After that, NC State (27), North Carolina (28) and Louisville (39) were in the top-40, and the rest were rounded out by Wake Forest (41), Syracuse (54), Miami (87), Georgia Tech (88), Boston College (104) and Louisiana Tech (118).