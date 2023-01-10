CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson has finished in the top-15 of the AP Poll each season since 2012, ranked No. 13 in this year's.
Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
by - 2023 Jan 10, Tue 07:57

The Tigers dropped three spots in the final Associated Press Top 25 of the 2022 season.

Clemson finished No. 13 in the poll released early Tuesday morning.

Georgia topped the ranking after dominating TCU Monday night in the national championship. TCU was ranked No. 2, then Michigan and Ohio State. Florida State paced the ACC at No. 11 and Pittsburgh was also ranked No. 22.

Clemson (11-3) has finished inside the top-15 of each AP Poll since 2012 after not posting a top-15 final AP ranking since 1990 before that.

The Tigers fell in a bowl game for only the second time since 2018 and a third time since 2012 with the 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

Clemson extended out its run of double-digit win seasons that goes back to 2011, which is only topped by Alabama among active streaks (15 from 2008-present).

The Tigers captured top-25 wins over Wake Forest (51-45 in double OT on the road), NC State (30-20), Syracuse (27-21) and UNC (39-10 in Charlotte’s ACC Championship Game) but fell in the three marquee non-conference games, giving up at least 31 points in each and losing as a favorite in all three and by double digits twice (35-14 at Notre Dame; 31-14 against Tennessee).

Clemson started the season ranked No. 4 and was ranked seventh in the final Playoff rankings.

Final AP rankings

1. Georgia (63 first-place votes)

2. TCU

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tulane

10. Utah

11. Florida State

12. USC

13. Clemson

14. Kansas State

15. Oregon

16. LSU

17. Oregon State

18. Notre Dame

19. Troy

20. Miss. State

21. UCLA

22. Pitt

23. South Carolina

24. Fresno State

25. Texas

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 48) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 T Nasty Orange
spacer Does it really matter?
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer It Does Matter in the bigger picture
 CU_Tigers4life
spacer Re: It Does Matter in the bigger picture
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: It Does Matter in the bigger picture
 Mogambu®
spacer Re: It Does Matter in the bigger picture
 OneJedi®
spacer One might call it cycling out.
 tigerdrummer®
spacer I was talking about who finished 2nd, not about where
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer Re: I was talking about who finished 2nd, not about where
 OneJedi®
spacer Ohio State had the 2nd highest ceiling of any team in CFB
 TigersAndCubs®
spacer Re: It Does Matter in the bigger picture
 ESSOCU
spacer Yeah that’s pretty laughable. It’s obvious Ohio State is by far the second best team.
 STERLING®
spacer By far? They got trucked by Michigan.***
 PioneerG
spacer Re: By far? They got trucked by Michigan.***
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: By far? They got trucked by Michigan.***
 OneJedi®
spacer Yes but 51-16 would have been moarsawed. LOL***
 PioneerG
spacer And Clemson should be somewhere around 23, not 13.***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 cufan38®
spacer How can you put TCU at 2 after that beating?***
 PioneerG
spacer because they got to the title game, nobody else can say that...
 dark side of the moo®
spacer And? They got beat worse than UGA beat anyone else all year.
 PioneerG
spacer Re: And? They got beat worse than UGA beat anyone else all year.
 OneJedi®
spacer No, I question the logic in a team that lost by 58 points
 PioneerG
spacer Re: No, I question the logic in a team that lost by 58 points
 fchrisgrimm
spacer Re: because they got to the title game, nobody else can say that...
 slwcu79
spacer Re: How can you put TCU at 2 after that beating?***
 TexasTiger80
spacer This clearly demonstrates, why all polls, as well as any
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer Re: This clearly demonstrates, why all polls, as well as any
 Purpletgr®
spacer You're missing the point.
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer Re: This clearly demonstrates, why all polls, as well as any
 OneJedi®
spacer The CFP rankings is a poll, for God's sake!
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 allorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 fchrisgrimm
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 JDCAT
spacer Clemson was 1-3 against the final top 25
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 OneJedi®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 ESSOCU
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 rhpltmeg®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 fchrisgrimm
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 slwcu79
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 badindc®
spacer Generous***
 Obed®
spacer FSU 11, really?***
 ColaTownTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 Jtigger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
 CU1976
spacer Prob too high***
 jba6ch®
spacer How in the world!!!
 T3Tiger®
Read all 48 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
