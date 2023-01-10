|
Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released
2023 Jan 10
The Tigers dropped three spots in the final Associated Press Top 25 of the 2022 season.
Clemson finished No. 13 in the poll released early Tuesday morning.
Georgia topped the ranking after dominating TCU Monday night in the national championship. TCU was ranked No. 2, then Michigan and Ohio State. Florida State paced the ACC at No. 11 and Pittsburgh was also ranked No. 22.
Clemson (11-3) has finished inside the top-15 of each AP Poll since 2012 after not posting a top-15 final AP ranking since 1990 before that.
The Tigers fell in a bowl game for only the second time since 2018 and a third time since 2012 with the 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.
Clemson extended out its run of double-digit win seasons that goes back to 2011, which is only topped by Alabama among active streaks (15 from 2008-present).
The Tigers captured top-25 wins over Wake Forest (51-45 in double OT on the road), NC State (30-20), Syracuse (27-21) and UNC (39-10 in Charlotte’s ACC Championship Game) but fell in the three marquee non-conference games, giving up at least 31 points in each and losing as a favorite in all three and by double digits twice (35-14 at Notre Dame; 31-14 against Tennessee).
Clemson started the season ranked No. 4 and was ranked seventh in the final Playoff rankings.
Final AP rankings
1. Georgia (63 first-place votes)
2. TCU
3. Michigan
4. Ohio State
5. Alabama
6. Tennessee
7. Penn State
8. Washington
9. Tulane
10. Utah
11. Florida State
12. USC
13. Clemson
14. Kansas State
15. Oregon
16. LSU
17. Oregon State
18. Notre Dame
19. Troy
20. Miss. State
21. UCLA
22. Pitt
23. South Carolina
24. Fresno State
25. Texas