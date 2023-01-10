Clemson's final AP Poll ranking released

TigerNet Staff by

The Tigers dropped three spots in the final Associated Press Top 25 of the 2022 season.

Clemson finished No. 13 in the poll released early Tuesday morning.

Georgia topped the ranking after dominating TCU Monday night in the national championship. TCU was ranked No. 2, then Michigan and Ohio State. Florida State paced the ACC at No. 11 and Pittsburgh was also ranked No. 22.

Clemson (11-3) has finished inside the top-15 of each AP Poll since 2012 after not posting a top-15 final AP ranking since 1990 before that.

The Tigers fell in a bowl game for only the second time since 2018 and a third time since 2012 with the 31-14 loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl.

Clemson extended out its run of double-digit win seasons that goes back to 2011, which is only topped by Alabama among active streaks (15 from 2008-present).

The Tigers captured top-25 wins over Wake Forest (51-45 in double OT on the road), NC State (30-20), Syracuse (27-21) and UNC (39-10 in Charlotte’s ACC Championship Game) but fell in the three marquee non-conference games, giving up at least 31 points in each and losing as a favorite in all three and by double digits twice (35-14 at Notre Dame; 31-14 against Tennessee).

Clemson started the season ranked No. 4 and was ranked seventh in the final Playoff rankings.

Final AP rankings

1. Georgia (63 first-place votes)

2. TCU

3. Michigan

4. Ohio State

5. Alabama

6. Tennessee

7. Penn State

8. Washington

9. Tulane

10. Utah

11. Florida State

12. USC

13. Clemson

14. Kansas State

15. Oregon

16. LSU

17. Oregon State

18. Notre Dame

19. Troy

20. Miss. State

21. UCLA

22. Pitt

23. South Carolina

24. Fresno State

25. Texas