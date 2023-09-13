Clemson WR's incredible catch ranked No. 1 in the 'SportsCenter' Top 10 list

Clemson wide receiver Hamp Greene made an amazing one-handed catch on the sideline for 12 yards late in the 66-17 blowout win over Charleston Southern this past Saturday.

Greene, a walk-on, told reporters on Tuesday that he was placed on scholarship in August.

Check out his impressive catch below that 'SportsCenter' picked as the No. 1 play:

You make a catch like that, you're going to be on @SportsCenter.



Hamp Greene with the No. 1 slot on the Top 10 plays! pic.twitter.com/o5KmyTyK5f — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 11, 2023

Greene had two catches last season.

Check out his media interview on Tuesday: