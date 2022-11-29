Clemson WR to have surgery, out for season

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's no longer Beaux time.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swiney shared during his Tuesday press conference that sophomore receiver Beaux Collins will have surgery on his injured shoulder and be out the rest of the season.

"I really appreciate Beaux (Collins) trying to go," Swinney said. "He really wanted to try to finish. We were hoping we would get through the season and we would get it fixed. It just wasn’t meant to be but he gave it all he could. So we will probably go ahead and do surgery on him next week.

"He will be done. We got to fix it because it kind of keeps coming out."

Collins had 22 receptions for 373 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.

During his freshman season, he had 31 catches for 407 touchdowns and three touchdowns.