Report: Clemson WR signs free agent deal with Eagles

Ngata had an undrafted free agent deal announced with the Eagles by the NFL Network shortly after the NFL draft wrapped up.

Ngata declared for the NFL draft after posting career highs in receptions (41) and receiving yards (526) and adding two touchdown receptions in 659 offensive snaps over 14 games last season (all starts).

Ngata is credited with 88 career receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns in 1,510 offensive snaps over 45 career games as a Tiger (25 starts) from 2019-22.

Ngata ranked in 40s and 50s positionally among receivers going into the draft.

He was rated as a 5-star prospect out of Folsom, California in high school.