Clemson WR announces NFL decision

Clemson WR Joseph Ngata announces NFL decision

Senior Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata announced that he is declaring for the NFL draft on Wednesday.

"I want to thank Coach Swinney for giving me the opportunity to play football at Clemson University," Ngata said. "I also can't thank Coach Grisham, Coach Scott, the support staff, my teammates, and the Clemson fans enough for helping me along this journey the past four years. It is with great excitement and gratitude that I announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft."

Ngata is credited with 88 career receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns in 1,510 offensive snaps over 45 career games (25 starts) from 2019-22.

He was a 5-star-rated prospect out of Folsom, California.

He was announced to be on the roster already for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles (NFL Network).

Proud of you @josephngata! Thank you for your effort and leadership.We’ll miss you! Go be great! https://t.co/ak24BON9Cf — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) January 12, 2023