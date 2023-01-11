CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Joseph Ngata is headed to the pros.
Joseph Ngata is headed to the pros.

Clemson WR Joseph Ngata announces NFL decision
by - 2023 Jan 11, Wed 19:11

Senior Clemson receiver Joseph Ngata announced that he is declaring for the NFL draft on Wednesday.

"I want to thank Coach Swinney for giving me the opportunity to play football at Clemson University," Ngata said. "I also can't thank Coach Grisham, Coach Scott, the support staff, my teammates, and the Clemson fans enough for helping me along this journey the past four years. It is with great excitement and gratitude that I announce that I am declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft."

Ngata is credited with 88 career receptions for 1,287 yards and six touchdowns in 1,510 offensive snaps over 45 career games (25 starts) from 2019-22.

He was a 5-star-rated prospect out of Folsom, California.

He was announced to be on the roster already for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 28 in Los Angeles (NFL Network).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson WR announces NFL decision
Clemson WR announces NFL decision
Instate wide receiver picks up Clemson offer
Instate wide receiver picks up Clemson offer
Four Clemson signees, one commit earn MaxPreps All-America honors
Four Clemson signees, one commit earn MaxPreps All-America honors
National reporter on Clemson: 'They've been going downhill these last three years'
National reporter on Clemson: 'They've been going downhill these last three years'
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 50) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 TigerNet News®
spacer Huge mistake. But best of luck.
 STERLING®
spacer Re: Huge mistake. But best of luck.
 TigerBill82®
spacer Re: Huge mistake. But best of luck.
 Ckyzer
spacer Re: Huge mistake. But best of luck.
 bassdogmwp
spacer Sadly this is true.
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer You average 30 yards per game . .
 PetesPonies
spacer Good luck to Joe
 JimmyHowardEsq
spacer Re: Good luck to Joe
 Mjc3194®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 colemanfan
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 jsebe10®
spacer more of a major fail of the decision at qb
 tigerpaw®
spacer Interesting statement...
 Knuck®
spacer Re: Interesting statement...
 greene®
spacer It wasn't a "fail". Cade wasn't ready and DJ
 Natty2023
spacer Re: It wasn't a "fail". Cade wasn't ready and DJ
 JPlumley6
spacer he was absolutely NOT given the opportunity at ND***
 CM Shack®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 Natty2023
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 JPlumley6
spacer Dang it.
 Clemson_Orange
spacer Well sugar that sucks
 goob®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 hutto117
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 chickenkickentime
spacer Wow.... Cade would have made him millions
 81TigerS16
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 Clemsader
spacer Good luck and God bless, Joe.
 RU4GOD2
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 7Tiger7®
spacer Good luck Joseph!***
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 Tigershun
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 Thrifty
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 WarDaddy17®
spacer On one hand, this makes no sense whatsoever, because
 Smiling Tiger®
spacer Re: On one hand, this makes no sense whatsoever, because
 2000®
spacer He would know that already though, right? I'm surprised he
 joeyb®
spacer Did you not see his immediate "improvement" once we had a QB who could deliver the ball?
 Natty2023
spacer Getting a few more drops on film won't help.***
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Coach Scott ?? ummmmmm***
 NIKE
spacer His previous position coach AND
 MRTTMT
spacer Does Ngata actually think he will be drafted? I doubt it!***
 longtallsam®
spacer Re: Does Ngata actually think he will be drafted? I doubt it!***
 aroseforthehall
spacer Good riddance. Never contributed.***
 jgh187
spacer Good riddance. Never contributed.***
 jgh187
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 Valley Boy
spacer I would pick Williams over him in the NFL draft
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 NCtyger
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 SouthernTiger09
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 greene®
spacer This is a weird decision.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 mchughjj
spacer Best of Luck Joe***
 CM Shack®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson WR announces NFL decision
 Tigerchamp22
Read all 50 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest