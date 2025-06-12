Clemson WR group ranked highly by another national outlet

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

The hype continues to roll in for Clemson's wide receiver group. CBS Sports ranked the Tigers' WRs second only to Ohio State nationally. "Clemson is working its way back into the 'WRU' conversation," CBS' Will Backus writes. "Dabo Swinney has completely reversed the position's downturn from recent years. The 5-foot-11 Antonio Williams provides a veteran hand for a young, but extremely talented, group. Williams led the ACC with 11 touchdowns last season while establishing great rapport with Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik. In fact, Clemson returns all three of its leading receivers from the 2024 season." Rising sophomores Bryant Wesco, with 41 catches for 708 yards and five TDs, and T.J. Moore, with 45 catches for 651 yards and five TDs, complete that trio. 2023 leading receiver Tyler Brown is also back (52 catches for 531 yards and 4 TDs) from a redshirt season. The ACC Tigers face the LSU Tigers of the SEC to start, which have a No. 5-ranked WR unit. "LSU has a lot of moving pieces in its wide receiver room, so it will be interesting to see how it all comes together. Still, there's no denying the talent and potential. The Tigers know they can rely on Aaron Anderson, who led the team last season with 61 catches for 884 yards and five touchdowns. Zavion Thomas and Chris Hilton Jr. are also back, though their opportunities are likely limited by the transfers coming to Baton Rouge in 2025," said Backus. "Former Oklahoma star Nic Anderson is a complete receiver. He did miss almost the entire 2024 season with an upper body injury, but if fully healthy he should push for 1,000 yards with Garrett Nussmeier slinging the rock. Barion Brown is an absolute burner from Kentucky. Though his production dropped off last season due to lackluster quarterback play from the Wildcats, he had 1,167 yards and eight touchdowns in his first two years at the collegiate level. "Keep an eye on former two-sport athlete Trey'Dez Green, who also played basketball for the Tigers before stepping away to focus on football, as a breakout candidate at the tight end spot. Standing at 6-foot-7, he's hard to miss." Factoring tight ends too, PFF ranked Clemson's receiver corps at No. 3 overall and LSU at No. 7.

