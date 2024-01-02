Clemson WR enters transfer portal

Clemson WR Brannon Spector enters transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Graduate Clemson receiver Brannon Spector has entered the transfer portal, per multiple reports. Clemson bio Clemson football legacy who enters the 2023 bowl season with 38 career catches for 372 yards and two touchdowns and two rushes for 21 yards in 598 snaps over 37 career games (six starts). 2023: Gained 25 yards on four receptions in 77 snaps over nine games … recorded one reception at Duke … caught a nine-yard pass vs. Charleston Southern … made a special teams tackle vs. Florida Atlantic … caught two passes for 16 yards vs. NC State. He played five snaps in the Gator Bowl. 2022: Caught 15 passes and posted career highs in receiving yards (195), touchdown receptions (two), games played (14), games started (five) and offensive snaps (300) … recorded two catches for 11 yards and advanced a blocked punt 13 yards at Georgia Tech in his first game action since the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2021, a span of 612 days … tied for team lead with four receptions vs. Furman, gaining 17 yards … added another 17 yards on two catches vs. Louisiana Tech … scored his first career touchdown on a 41-yard reception at No. 21 Wake Forest … two weeks later, added his second touchdown of the season amid his two catches for 37 yards at Boston College … made two critical plays on special teams at Florida State, stopping a fake punt and sealing the win by recovering a Florida State onside kick attempt, sharing team special teams player of the game honors … caught an 11-yard pass vs. Louisville … recorded two receptions for 18 yards vs. Miami (Fla.) … recorded a career-long 43-yard reception vs. No. 24 North Carolina. 2021: Missed the 2021 season with respiratory challenges. 2020: Gained 136 yards on 16 receptions and rushed twice for 21 yards in 180 snaps over 11 games (one start) … contributed a 16-yard catch and 19-yard rush at Wake Forest … unavailable vs. The Citadel … posted career highs with four receptions for 32 yards vs. Virginia … gained 10 yards on three receptions vs. No. 7 Miami … caught a 20-yard pass at Georgia Tech… registered a five-yard reception vs. Syracuse … added two receptions vs. Boston College … caught a 26-yard pass vs. Pitt … caught a 10-yard pass at Virginia Tech … gained 16 yards on two catches vs. No. 3 Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl. 2019: Gained 16 yards on three receptions in 41 snaps over three games while redshirting … caught a three-yard pass in his collegiate debut vs. Georgia Tech … added a five-yard reception vs. Charlotte … caught an eight-yard pass at South Carolina. Before Clemson: Second-generation Clemson player who played wide receiver and safety in high school … had 49 receptions for 719 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018 as a senior … had 47 tackles, five tackles for loss, and five interceptions on defense … returned one interception for a touchdown … had one of his best all-around games in the season opener, he had eight catches for 103 yards and a touchdown on offense, and an interception on defense against Ridgeland … had one of his best games in the state playoffs when he had 87 receiving yards and a touchdown in a victory … Region 6 AAA Athlete of the Year … first-team all-region … first-team Chattanooga Times All-Area … County Player of the Year … in 2017 team won the state championship with a 14-1 record … played his high school football at Calhoun High School for Hal Lamb … high school teammate of 2019 Clemson signee Davis Allen at Calhoun High … showed his athletic ability at the Atlanta Regional of The Opening, where he finished second in the competition to Nolan Smith, one of the top five players in the nation … also ran track at Calhoun, competing in the 100, 200, long jump and triple jump … Clemson recruiters were Brandon Streeter and Jeff Scott … committed to Clemson on October 28, 2017 … enrolled at Clemson in January 2019. Personal: Born July 13, 2000 … earned degree in management in May 2023 … completed microinternships with Elliott Realty in Myrtle Beach in spring 2022 and Cisco in Raleigh in spring 2023 … two-time ACC Honor Roll selection (2019-20) … brother of former Clemson linebacker and 2022 NFL Draft pick Baylon Spector … his father, Robbie Spector, was a wide receiver for the Tigers who lettered from 1988-90 … Clemson won two ACC Championships when Robbie was on the team and his senior class had a 40-8 record with four straight 10-2 seasons … his sister, Blair, is also a Clemson graduate and former Clemson cheerleader.

