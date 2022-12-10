Clemson wins fifth straight in victory over Catamounts

Clemson, S.C. – Every Tiger that saw the floor scored and Clemson used a 24-6 first quarter to catapult to an 81-42 victory over Western Carolina on Saturday afternoon. The win moves the Tigers to 8-3 on the year and puts Clemson on a five-game winning streak, while the loss drops the Catamounts to 5-6.

Daisha Bradford led Clemson in scoring with a career-high 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting with four threes. Brie Perpignan finished with 16 points on the afternoon, while Amari Robinson tallied her first double-double of the season with 16 points and a team-high 11 rebounds. Hannah Hank finished with a team-high four blocks, and Ruby Whitehorn contributed an all-around game with seven points, six rebounds and team-high eight assists.

The Tigers scored 44 points in the paint and 31 off of Western Carolina’s turnovers, including 18 fastbreak points. Clemson also locked down defensively, turning the Catamounts over 19 times and holding them to 29% shooting on the afternoon.

The Tigers out-scored the Catamounts 24-6 in the first quarter, including a 13-0 run to close out the game’s first 10 minutes. Clemson continued its hot shooting in the second quarter, shooting over 50% from the floor and opening up the largest lead at 48-19 before taking a 48-21 lead into halftime.

Clemson came out after halftime shooting 58% in the third quarter as Robinson and Bradford both picked up six points going a perfect 2-for-2 from the floor, including combining for 3-for-3 behind the arc. Perpignan and Bradford helped close out the game with five points each in the final frame as the Tigers cruised to victory.

Erin Stack and Kyla Allison led the Catamounts with 11 and nine points, respectively.

Clemson is back in action on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 6 p.m., taking on NC State in Raleigh, N.C. to open ACC play.