CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson wins Blood Bowl for fifth straight year over South Carolina

Clemson wins Blood Bowl for fifth straight year over South Carolina
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 25 11:58

The Tigers triumphed over their rivals, the Gamecocks, in a significant victory.

Clemson secured the win in the 39th annual Blood Bowl against South Carolina.

A remarkable 4,671 blood donations were contributed by the Tigers, with the potential to save over 14,000 lives.

The Gamma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Omega, a coed service fraternity at Clemson, played a pivotal role in organizing various events throughout the week for the blood drive.

Clemson is set to be awarded a trophy during the football game tonight to commemorate their win in the 'blood' battle against South Carolina.

Congratulations to all the participants who made a positive contribution to their community! Well done!

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-South Carolina
ESPN College GameDay picks for Clemson-South Carolina
Clemson wins Blood Bowl for fifth straight year over South Carolina
Clemson wins Blood Bowl for fifth straight year over South Carolina
Clemson’s comeback falls short against #25 Mississippi State
Clemson’s comeback falls short against #25 Mississippi State
PJ Hall’s career night guides blowout of Braves
PJ Hall’s career night guides blowout of Braves
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts