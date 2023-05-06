CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson's win total odds were set at 9.5 by DraftKings this week, which is the lowest since 2017, where they went 11-1.
Clemson win total odds set the lowest since 2017 season
2023 May 6

For the first time since 2017, Clemson has regular-season win total odds set in the single digits.

A new offense in TigerTown and a new anointed favorite in the ACC (Florida State), DraftKings set the win over/under at 9.5, which matches the lowest number set since 2017.

The Tigers haven't topped the win total odds each of the last two seasons, where they were set at 10.5 victories last year (won 10 before the ACC Championship) and 11.5 in 2021 (9 wins before bowl).

Clemson had back-to-back perfect regular seasons in 2018 and 2019 to top the Vegas number and the 2020 season didn't have all the games to qualify.

Comparing back to that 2017 season, Clemson easily cleared the win total with an 11-1 regular season and eventual No. 1 ranking for the College Football Playoff.

Florida State paces the 2023 ACC win total odds with 10, with a drop to the next conference tier in North Carolina (8.5), Louisville (7.5) and Miami (7.5). Clemson has won seven in a row over FSU and the last five over UNC, two scheduled opponents coming to Death Valley this season.

November opponent Notre Dame's odds are set at nine wins and South Carolina's are 6.5.

