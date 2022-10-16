CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Maloney suffered a knee injury in the win against FSU
Maloney suffered a knee injury in the win against FSU

Clemson walk-on suffers serious injury against FSU
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 16, Sun 18:26

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his media teleconference on Sunday night and shared that his team is fairly healthy for this time of the season with some normal "bumps and bruises."

However, there was one serious injury during Saturday's road win against Florida State as he said that redshirt junior walk-on linebacker Matthew Maloney tore his ACL during a special teams play.

Maloney was a valuable member of the team this season as he started on three different special teams groups.

He entered the 2022 season playing in eight career games with 11 total snaps.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson walk-on suffers serious injury against FSU
Clemson walk-on suffers serious injury against FSU
Clemson opens as double-digit favorite over No. 14 Syracuse
Clemson opens as double-digit favorite over No. 14 Syracuse
Clemson falls in AP Poll
Clemson falls in AP Poll
Clemson’s ranking in the updated Coaches Poll
Clemson’s ranking in the updated Coaches Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest