Clemson walk-on suffers serious injury against FSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his media teleconference on Sunday night and shared that his team is fairly healthy for this time of the season with some normal "bumps and bruises."

However, there was one serious injury during Saturday's road win against Florida State as he said that redshirt junior walk-on linebacker Matthew Maloney tore his ACL during a special teams play.

Maloney was a valuable member of the team this season as he started on three different special teams groups.

He entered the 2022 season playing in eight career games with 11 total snaps.