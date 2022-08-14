Clemson walk-on earns scholarship in camp

Clemson walk-on Domonique Thomas earns scholarship in camp

Redshirt sophomore running back Domonique Thomas has earned a scholarship during Clemson's camp period.

The news came out Saturday through Thomas' family for the Ohatchee, Alabama, native.

Thomas' college career to this point includes a six-game run at Union College in Kentucky of the NAIA level where he earned a divisional Offensive Freshman of the Year honor, but in the middle of that spring 2021 season, tragedy struck his family with his mom and grandparents' dying as a result of a powerful tornado.

“I’ve dedicated everything to them. Everything I do for the rest of my life is for them,” Thomas told WBRC.

Thomas enrolled at Clemson in January.

He was a first-team All-State selection in high school with 2,020 rushing yards and 33 touchdowns in 2019.

Thomas (5-8 215) has earned the nickname "Quadzilla" while on campus and he is a Pre-Business major.

Need a story to feel good about in college football's portal/NIL reality. How about Ohatchee's Domonique "Quadzilla" Thomas earning a full scholarship at Clemson? From tornado tragedy to triumph. Congrats, @NiqueDThomas! pic.twitter.com/p5az9CtvM1 — Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) August 14, 2022