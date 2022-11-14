Clemson vs. Miami depth charts

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson (9-1) hosts Miami (5-5) to close out the Tigers' ACC season in a push for an 8-0 regular-season conference campaign.

The Tigers opened as a 19-point favorite over the Hurricanes, although both teams are coming off of conference victories.

Clemson's defensive look ended up changing from the depth chart last week with Trenton Simpson being ruled out, which moved Barrett Carter to Simpson's place (WLB) and paired him with Jeremiah Trotter Jr. in a majority 4-2-5 formation, although Wade Woodaz played 20 snaps in Carter's SLB position as well. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said Simpson was close to playing last week and he didn't rule out Carter playing some more at Simpson's position moving forward after a strong game, as Simpson moved over from the SLB spot over the offseason.

On the other side, Tyler Van Dyke is the listed QB starter for the Hurricanes, but he was ruled out to due injury for the Hurricanes' 35-14 win at Georgia Tech and true freshman Jacurri Brown provided a spark with three touchdown passes and 87 rushing yards.

The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. ESPN broadcast start on Saturday.

See the entire depth chart looks below: