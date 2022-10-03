CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson has won each game in the series from the 2011 season on.
Clemson has won each game in the series from the 2011 season on.

Clemson vs. Boston College depth charts comparison
by - 2022 Oct 3, Mon 18:27

No. 5-ranked Clemson (5-0) heads to Boston College (2-3) for a divisional clash this Saturday.

The Tigers are currently a 20.5-point favorite to come out of Alumni Stadium, where the Tigers will play for the first time since 2018, with a win.

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on ABC this Saturday.

Clemson has won each game in the series from the 2011-campaign on.

See how the rosters size-up below:


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
TV announcers for Clemson-Boston College
TV announcers for Clemson-Boston College
Clemson vs. Boston College depth charts comparison
Clemson vs. Boston College depth charts comparison
Upcoming ACC schedule and notes
Upcoming ACC schedule and notes
PHOTO GALLERY: Recruits at Clemson-NC State
PHOTO GALLERY: Recruits at Clemson-NC State
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest