Clemson vs. Boston College depth charts comparison

TigerNet Staff by

No. 5-ranked Clemson (5-0) heads to Boston College (2-3) for a divisional clash this Saturday.

The Tigers are currently a 20.5-point favorite to come out of Alumni Stadium, where the Tigers will play for the first time since 2018, with a win.

The game is set for a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on ABC this Saturday.

Clemson has won each game in the series from the 2011-campaign on.

See how the rosters size-up below: