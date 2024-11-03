CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson-Virginia Tech Vegas odds
Clemson looks to bounce back from Saturday's shocking loss and hits the road to finish its ACC slate.

The Tigers are a 6.5-point favorite for this Saturday's game at Virginia Tech, a first trip to Blacksburg since 2020.

The Hokies (5-4, 3-2) have lost six straight to the Tigers, stretching back to the 2011 ACC Championship Game.

They fell 38-31 in overtime at Syracuse on Saturday, while the Tigers (6-2, 5-1) slipped to third in the ACC with a 33-21 defeat to Louisville at home.

Clemson is 23-12-1 all-time versus Virginia Tech.

The game is set for a 3:30 p.m. broadcast start on ESPN.

