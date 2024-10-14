|
Clemson-Virginia depth charts look
2024 Oct 14 16:58-
No. 10 Clemson hosts Virginia on Saturday for a noon ACC Network broadcast start.
Clemson's depth chart release didn't include any changes on offense, but Tyler Venables was added as a backup free safety this week as well. Compare the rosters below:
Clemson's depth chart release didn't include any changes on offense, but Tyler Venables was added as a backup free safety this week as well.
Compare the rosters below:
