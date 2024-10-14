BREAKING

TJ Moore has been a starter lately and he is a co-starter on the depth chart with Antonio Williams at one spot. (Photo: Jim Dedmon / USATODAY)
Clemson-Virginia depth charts look
No. 10 Clemson hosts Virginia on Saturday for a noon ACC Network broadcast start.

Clemson's depth chart release didn't include any changes on offense, but Tyler Venables was added as a backup free safety this week as well.

Compare the rosters below:


