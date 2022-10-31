CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson versus Notre Dame depth charts
by - 2022 Oct 31, Mon 18:36

No. 5-ranked Clemson heads to South Bend, Indiana for a primetime matchup on Saturday.

The 8-0 Tigers take on the 5-3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a 7:30 p.m. broadcast start on NBC.

Clemson has won three of the last four meetings recently but is looking for a first win at Notre Dame in a second try from 1980-on, after falling 47-40 in double overtime in 2020 and winning the 1979 matchup, 16-10.

See how the depth charts compare below:


