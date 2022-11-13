CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson vaults up latest Coaches Poll rankings
by - Sunday, November 13, 2022, 12:51 PM

The air is getting thin this season as teams compete for titles and top-ranked teams are starting to fall.

Three members of last week’s Coaches Poll top-10 fell at home this week, with No. 6 Oregon (37-34 to Washington), No. 9 Ole Miss (30-24 to Alabama) and No. 10 UCLA (34-28 to unranked Arizona), which propelled the Tigers from No. 12 there to No. 9 this week.

Georgia leads the way, followed by Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee.

ACC Championship Game opponent North Carolina is up to No. 11, while Florida State is No. 20 now and NC State hung on to a No. 25 ranking.

Coaches Poll - 11/13

Rank Team Record PTS 1st Prev Chg Hi/lo

1 Georgia 10-0 1572 61 1 — 1/3

2 Ohio State 10-0 1509 1 2 — 2/3

3 Michigan 10-0 1445 1 3 — 3/6

4 Texas Christian 10-0 1377 0 4 — 4/NR

5 Tennessee 9-1 1332 0 5 — 3/NR

6 Southern California 9-1 1214 0 7 1 6/15

7 Louisiana State 8-2 1199 0 8 1 7/NR

8 Alabama 8-2 1122 0 11 3 1/11

9 Clemson 9-1 1059 0 12 3 4/12

10 Utah 8-2 961 0 13 3 8/19

11 North Carolina 9-1 904 0 14 3 11/NR

12 Penn State 8-2 859 0 15 3 10/NR

13 Oregon 8-2 828 0 6 -7 6/24

14 Mississippi 8-2 824 0 9 -5 7/24

15 Washington 8-2 670 0 23 8 15/NR

16 UCLA 8-2 572 0 10 -6 10/NR

17 Kansas State 7-3 547 0 22 5 14/NR

18 Central Florida 8-2 522 0 21 3 18/NR

19 Notre Dame 7-3 412 0 25 6 5/NR

20 Florida State 7-3 364 0 NR 11 20/NR

21 Cincinnati 8-2 236 0 NR 6 19/NR

22 Tulane 8-2 203 0 17 -5 17/NR

23 Coastal Carolina 9-1 179 0 NR 3 23/NR

24 Oklahoma State 7-3 115 0 NR 4 7/NR

25 NC State 7-3 89 0 16 -9 10/25

Dropped out: No. 18 Texas; No. 19 Liberty; No. 20 Illinois; No. 24 Kentucky.

Others rec. votes: Texas 76; Oregon State 62; Illinois 48; Texas-San Antonio 40; Troy 32; Minnesota 30; Duke 24; Liberty 9; Pittsburgh 8; Kentucky 8; Florida 8; Boise State 5; Air Force 5; Wake Forest 3; South Alabama 2; Toledo 1.

