Clemson vaults up ESPN football program rankings

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

The optimism for Clemson football doesn't extend only to the 2025 campaign. ESPN sees the Tigers on the rise for years to come, moving up the program five spots to No. 7 in the future power rankings for the Power 4 leagues (+ Notre Dame). Coming on the heels of some recent years with extensive critiques over Dabo Swinney's transfer portal usage, an offseason with three key depth chart pickups in defensive end Will Heldt, wide receiver Tristan Smith and linebacker Jeremiah Alexander has quelled some of those qualms. "The big change is coach Dabo Swinney's willingness to add a few portal pieces," ESPN's Adam Rittenberg said of Clemson's roster management. "Heldt joins an already talented defensive line, and Southeast Missouri State's Tristan Smith provides a big frame (6-foot-5, 205 pounds) for the receiving corps. Clemson had a relatively small number of outgoing transfers, although defensive tackle Tre Williams could be missed." The personnel is certainly there on both lines and NFL talent all over the depth chart. "Clemson's best teams have excellent defensive lines, and the 2025 version projects very well," Rittenberg said. "All-America candidates T.J. Parker and Peter Woods are back, and both are projected as top picks for the 2026 NFL draft. Clemson finally dipped its toe into the transfer portal and added Purdue defensive end Will Heldt, who had five sacks and 10 tackles for loss last fall. Veteran tackle DeMonte Capehart is also back. The offensive line returns four starters, including three -- center Ryan Linthicum, tackle Tristan Leigh and guard Walker Parks -- who received honorable mention All-ACC honors." "Parker and Woods are national awards candidates, along with Klubnik and wide receiver Antonio Williams, a first-team All-ACC selection last year. Cornerback Avieon Terrell was a second-team all-league selection, and several offensive linemen should gain consideration, including Linthicum, Parks and Leigh." The big offseason defensive hire also factors in. "After a surprising ACC title and a not surprising early CFP exit, Swinney has a team poised for a national title push. He made a necessary defensive coordinator change to boost a regressing unit and hired Tom Allen, the former Indiana coach who helped Penn State to the CFP semifinal as coordinator in 2024," Rittenberg said. The complete Top 10 is Texas, Ohio State, Georgia, Oregon, Notre Dame, Penn State, Clemson, LSU, Tennessee and Alabama. Some other rankings of note: Miami (11), SMU (14), South Carolina (18) and Louisville (24), Georgia Tech (31), Duke (34), Florida State (39; down 30 spots year to year).

