Clemson updates availability list for South Carolina game

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson and South Carolina renew the rivalry coming up on a noon ABC broadcast.

The Tigers announced their availability list for Saturday and the entire depth chart is good to go, per the school.

After missing recent games, wide receiver Beaux Collins (shoulder) returned to the depth chart and was said to be "ready to roll" by Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney this week.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee also missed last week (strep throat) but was said to be good to go for South Carolina as well.

This week's depth chart: