Bryan Bresee and the entire Clemson depth chart are slated as available for the South Carolina game coming up at noon.
Clemson updates availability list for South Carolina game
by - Saturday, November 26, 2022, 10:34 AM

Clemson and South Carolina renew the rivalry coming up on a noon ABC broadcast.

The Tigers announced their availability list for Saturday and the entire depth chart is good to go, per the school.

After missing recent games, wide receiver Beaux Collins (shoulder) returned to the depth chart and was said to be "ready to roll" by Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney this week.

Defensive tackle Bryan Bresee also missed last week (strep throat) but was said to be good to go for South Carolina as well.

This week's depth chart:


