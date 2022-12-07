CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson uniforms for 2022 Orange Bowl

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 7, Wed 16:56

Orange vs. Orange in the Orange Bowl.

The 2022 Capital One Orange Bowl Kickoff press conference was held Wednesday as Clemson coach Dabo Swinney discussed several topics, including sharing his team's uniforms against the Tennesee Volunteers.

The Tigers will wear orange helmets, white tops, and orange pants for the Orange Bowl.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel didn't know what his team picked regarding uniforms.

"I don’t know what they picked," Heupel said. "Our guys pick the uniforms every week. I’m sure there will be ton of orange in it."

