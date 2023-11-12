CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Will Shipley made his return to the field over the weekend.
Clemson-UNC Vegas odds
2023 Nov 12

Clemson gets another crack at a Top 25-ranked opponent on Saturday when No. 24 UNC comes to town.

The Tigers (6-4, 3-4 ACC) are a 6.5-point favorite (FanDuel) after knocking off a Top 15-ranked Notre Dame to start the month, 31-23, and dominating Georgia Tech this past Saturday, 42-21.

The Tar Heels (8-2, 4-2) are coming off from escaping with a 47-45 double overtime win over rival Duke at home Saturday.

These teams, including highly-regarded NFL draft prospect and QB Drake Maye for UNC, met last year in the ACC Championship, a 39-10 Clemson win where Cade Klubnik took over three series in for DJ Uiagalelei at QB. Klubnik has started each Clemson game since, with Uiagalelei transferring after the game and finding a spot at Oregon State.

