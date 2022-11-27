|
Clemson-UNC ACC Championship Vegas odds
|Sunday, November 27, 2022, 3:37 PM-
Clemson vies for another ACC title in Charlotte Saturday.
The Tigers (10-2) look to shake off the 31-30 home rivalry loss to South Carolina against Coastal Division champion UNC (9-3) with an 8 p.m. ABC broadcast start at Bank of America Stadium.
Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite according to BetOnline.
The Tar Heels are coming off of a home rivalry loss as well, 30-27 in double overtime, against NC State. They have lost two in a row in fact, also falling at home to Georgia Tech, 21-17, this month.
The teams last met in 2019, a 21-20 Clemson win at Chapel Hill. The Tigers have won four in a row over UNC, including a 45-37 ACC Championship victory in 2015.
The Tigers are an even 6-6 against the spread this year.
Per @betonline_ag:— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 27, 2022
USC -1 vs Utah
TCU -2.5 vs K-State
Georgia -16.5 vs LSU
Michigan -16 vs Purdue
Clemson -7.5 vs UNC
Tulane -2.5 vs UCF
Boise -5 vs Fresno
Troy -7 vs Coastal
Toledo -3.5 vs Ohio
UTSA -7.5 vs UNT