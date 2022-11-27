CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite over UNC for Saturday's ACC Championship.
Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite over UNC for Saturday's ACC Championship.

Clemson-UNC ACC Championship Vegas odds
by - Sunday, November 27, 2022, 3:37 PM

Clemson vies for another ACC title in Charlotte Saturday.

The Tigers (10-2) look to shake off the 31-30 home rivalry loss to South Carolina against Coastal Division champion UNC (9-3) with an 8 p.m. ABC broadcast start at Bank of America Stadium.

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite according to BetOnline.

The Tar Heels are coming off of a home rivalry loss as well, 30-27 in double overtime, against NC State. They have lost two in a row in fact, also falling at home to Georgia Tech, 21-17, this month.

The teams last met in 2019, a 21-20 Clemson win at Chapel Hill. The Tigers have won four in a row over UNC, including a 45-37 ACC Championship victory in 2015.

The Tigers are an even 6-6 against the spread this year.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB: "He's not the reason we lost the game"
Swinney says DJ Uiagalelei is still the starting QB: "He's not the reason we lost the game"
Clemson-UNC ACC Championship Vegas odds
Clemson-UNC ACC Championship Vegas odds
Clemson falls but stays in AP top-10
Clemson falls but stays in AP top-10
Clemson drops from top-10 in Coaches Poll
Clemson drops from top-10 in Coaches Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest