Clemson-UNC ACC Championship Vegas odds

Clemson vies for another ACC title in Charlotte Saturday.

The Tigers (10-2) look to shake off the 31-30 home rivalry loss to South Carolina against Coastal Division champion UNC (9-3) with an 8 p.m. ABC broadcast start at Bank of America Stadium.

Clemson is a 7.5-point favorite according to BetOnline.

The Tar Heels are coming off of a home rivalry loss as well, 30-27 in double overtime, against NC State. They have lost two in a row in fact, also falling at home to Georgia Tech, 21-17, this month.

The teams last met in 2019, a 21-20 Clemson win at Chapel Hill. The Tigers have won four in a row over UNC, including a 45-37 ACC Championship victory in 2015.

The Tigers are an even 6-6 against the spread this year.

Clemson -7.5 vs UNC

