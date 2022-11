Clemson travel roster for Notre Dame

Clemson and Notre Dame are set for a 7:30 p.m. NBC broadcast start coming up and Clemson released its travel roster shortly before kickoff.

The headliner already reported here was Xavier Thomas missing the game due to a setback with his foot injury.

Another depth chart member not on the trip is cornerback Fred Davis, who also did not play against Syracuse.

Check out the full travel roster below: