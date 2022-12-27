Clemson tight end makes decision on NFL

Clemson tight end Davis Allen makes decision on NFL

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson tight end Davis Allen confirmed during the Orange Bowl Media Day on Tuesday that the 2022 Orange Bowl will be his last game as a Tiger as he will be going pro.

"This is it for me, so I graduated on the 22nd and just recently got engaged too," Allen said. "I'm going to give the NFL a shot. I'm going to train and do pro day and all that. I think I would regret it if I didn't give it a shot. And see where that goes. That's the plan for right now."

Allen was asked if he knew about his draft grade yet.

"The only focus I had this year was this team," Allen said. "That other stuff will take care of itself. "I’ll start worrying about that next week after this game gets over with. But right now I’m just focused on winning this game and hanging with my teammates."

Allen also shared that he got engaged on Christmas Eve and shot an 8-point buck deer on the same day.

For the season, Allen has 35 catches for 394 yards and five touchdowns. Last season, Allen had 28 receptions for 208 yards.

Clemson Bio:

2022: Voted by his teammates as a permanent team captain … third-team All-ACC selection … second-team All-ACC by College Football Network … third-team All-ACC selection by Phil Steele and Pro Football Focus … one half (along with Jake Briningstool) of the first tight end duo in Clemson history to each record four touchdown receptions in a single season … shared team offensive player of the game honors with two catches for 45 yards at Georgia Tech … caught a 23-yard pass vs. Furman … gained 16 yards on two catches vs. Louisiana Tech … caught four passes for 36 yards with two touchdowns (including the double-overtime eventual game-winner) at No. 21 Wake Forest, becoming the first Clemson tight end to catch multiple touchdown passes in a game since Braden Galloway against Miami (Fla.) in 2020 … gained 21 yards on four receptions vs. No. 10 NC State as his contributions in both phases of the offense earned him team offensive player of the game honors … caught two passes for 34 yards at Boston College … had a 31-yard touchdown reception on a flea flicker reverse pass among his two catches for 40 yards at Florida State … recorded three catches for 50 yards vs. No. 14 Syracuse … finished with a season-high seven catches for 60 yards at Notre Dame … caught a 14-yard pass vs. Louisville … recorded 35 yards and a touchdown among his four receptions vs. Miami (Fla.) … recorded his career-high fifth touchdown reception of the season among his three catches for 20 yards vs. No. 24 North Carolina.