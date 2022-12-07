Clemson tight end accepts Senior Bowl invite

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Davis Allen is set to play in Senior Bowl pre-draft event.

Clemson tight end Davis Allen accepts Senior Bowl invite
2022 Dec 7

Senior Clemson tight end Davis Allen has accepted an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

He was as high as a second-team All-ACC pick this season with 35 catches for 394 yards and five touchdowns.

Allen entered 2022 with 49 career catches for 508 yards and seven touchdowns in 1,141 career snaps over 40 games (11 starts).

He is joined on the Feb. 4 Senior Bowl roster by defensive line teammates Ruke Orhorhoro and KJ Henry.

In High School: Ranked as 15th-best tight end-H Back in the nation by ESPN.com … had strong senior season at Calhoun High … Region 6 AAA Defensive Player of the Year … first-team all-region on offense and defense … first-team Chattanooga All-Area … County Defensive Player of the Year … played his high school football at Calhoun High for Hal Lamb … teammate of 2019 signee Brannon Specter at Calhoun High … Clemson recruiters were Brandon Streeter and Danny Pearman … committed to Clemson on June 10, 2018.

Personal: Born Feb. 3, 2001 … majoring in marketing … completed a microinternship with Elliott Realty in Myrtle Beach in spring 2022.

