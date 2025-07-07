sports_football
Clemson and Notre Dame are tied on win total over/under for Circa at 10.
Clemson and Notre Dame are tied on win total over/under for Circa at 10.

Clemson tied with Notre Dame for win total with Las Vegas oddsmaker
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago

Everywhere you look, expectations are high for Clemson this fall.

Circa Sports, a Las Vegas-based sports betting website, released win totals for the ACC and Notre Dame reflecting that.

Clemson and Notre Dame are tied at 10 wins, with Miami rounding out the top three with nine.

The ACC runner-up in SMU is set at 8 1/2 wins for the 2025 season, tied with Louisville, who upset Clemson in November last season.

Here is the complete list:

Clemson 10

Notre Dame 10

Miami 9

Louisville 8½

SMU 8½

Georgia Tech 7½

Florida State 7

UNC 7

Duke 6½

Pitt 6½

Virginia 6½

NC State 6

Virginia Tech 6

Boston College 5½

Cal 5½

Syracuse 5½

Wake Forest 4½

Stanford 3

Other outlets this offseason, such as FanDuel, have had Clemson set at 9.5 wins.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Georgia QB sees Tigers as Top 5 school after offer
Georgia QB sees Tigers as Top 5 school after offer
National predictions have 4-star Clemson QB target heading to Big Ten school
National predictions have 4-star Clemson QB target heading to Big Ten school
ESPN analyst on Clemson: "There's a chance they prove this hater wrong"
ESPN analyst on Clemson: "There's a chance they prove this hater wrong"
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week