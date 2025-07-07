Clemson tied with Notre Dame for win total with Las Vegas oddsmaker

Circa Sports, a Las Vegas-based sports betting website, released win totals for the ACC and Notre Dame reflecting that.

Clemson and Notre Dame are tied at 10 wins, with Miami rounding out the top three with nine.

The ACC runner-up in SMU is set at 8 1/2 wins for the 2025 season, tied with Louisville, who upset Clemson in November last season.

Here is the complete list:

Clemson 10

Notre Dame 10

Miami 9

Louisville 8½

SMU 8½

Georgia Tech 7½

Florida State 7

UNC 7

Duke 6½

Pitt 6½

Virginia 6½

NC State 6

Virginia Tech 6

Boston College 5½

Cal 5½

Syracuse 5½

Wake Forest 4½

Stanford 3

Other outlets this offseason, such as FanDuel, have had Clemson set at 9.5 wins.