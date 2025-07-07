|
Clemson tied with Notre Dame for win total with Las Vegas oddsmaker
Everywhere you look, expectations are high for Clemson this fall.
Circa Sports, a Las Vegas-based sports betting website, released win totals for the ACC and Notre Dame reflecting that. Clemson and Notre Dame are tied at 10 wins, with Miami rounding out the top three with nine. The ACC runner-up in SMU is set at 8 1/2 wins for the 2025 season, tied with Louisville, who upset Clemson in November last season. Here is the complete list: Clemson 10 Notre Dame 10 Miami 9 Louisville 8½ SMU 8½ Georgia Tech 7½ Florida State 7 UNC 7 Duke 6½ Pitt 6½ Virginia 6½ NC State 6 Virginia Tech 6 Boston College 5½ Cal 5½ Syracuse 5½ Wake Forest 4½ Stanford 3 Other outlets this offseason, such as FanDuel, have had Clemson set at 9.5 wins. Current ACC/Notre Dame regular season over/under win totals via @CircaSports
Other outlets this offseason, such as FanDuel, have had Clemson set at 9.5 wins.
