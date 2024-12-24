CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Clemson-Texas with impressive TV ratings

Clemson-Texas with impressive TV ratings
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 24 09:05

No. 12 seed Clemson fell to No. 5 seed Texas 38-24 in the first round of the College Football Playoff this past Saturday, but was a ratings hit.

The matchup aired on TNT and had 8.6 million viewers, more than the Penn State playoff win over SMU (6.4 mil) on the same channel earlier in the day.

The Clemson-Texas showdown became TNT Sports' most-watched December sports event ever, peaking at 9.5 million viewers during the first-time matchup between the two popular schools.

According to reports, it was the 16th most-viewed CFB game of the season and the most-watched game involving an ACC team this year.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson LB returning for 2025 season
Clemson LB returning for 2025 season
Clemson-Texas with impressive TV ratings
Clemson-Texas with impressive TV ratings
Texas mascot Bevo banned from attending Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Texas mascot Bevo banned from attending Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Post your comments!
Read all 9 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts