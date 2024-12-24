Clemson-Texas with impressive TV ratings

The matchup aired on TNT and had 8.6 million viewers, more than the Penn State playoff win over SMU (6.4 mil) on the same channel earlier in the day.

The Clemson-Texas showdown became TNT Sports' most-watched December sports event ever, peaking at 9.5 million viewers during the first-time matchup between the two popular schools.

According to reports, it was the 16th most-viewed CFB game of the season and the most-watched game involving an ACC team this year.