Clemson-Tennessee Orange Bowl matchup rankings, early ESPN prediction

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson is back in the New Year's Six bowls after an ACC Championship win over North Carolina.

The matchup ahead is a top-7 meeting between the No. 7 Tigers (11-2) and No. 6 SEC at-large selection Tennessee (10-2).

Portal entries and injuries will bring a different look to the postseason from the regular season, but most outlets see the Orange (Dec. 30 at 8 p.m., ESPN) as a top-10 bowl.

Yahoo ranks the all-orange battle at No. 6:

"Clemson looks set to go with Cade Klubnik after D.J. Uiagalelei is set to enter the transfer portal. Klubnik was 20-of-24 passing for 279 yards and had two total TDs in the ACC title game win over North Carolina after taking over for an ineffective Uiagalelei. Tennessee will be starting Joe Milton at QB after Hendon Hooker’s knee injury against South Carolina. There’s no more fitting place for a game between UT and Clemson than the Orange Bowl. Tennessee hasn't won a major bowl game since 2004 and will be plenty motivated even with Hooker sidelined."

FOX is two spots lower on the game at no. 8:

"The Orangiest Orange Bowl … ever? The Tigers are set to fully unleash the Cade Klubnik era after the freshman QB took over in the ACC title game, and he and coach Dabo Swinney are hoping that this is just what the team needs to launch another playoff run in 2023. The Vols have to be thrilled to make it to a New Year's Six game in Year 2 of Josh Heupel's tenure even if QB Hendon Hooker won't be on the field to help put up some points in what could be a fun outing in South Florida."

CBS Sports assesses a No. 12 ranking for the game:

"In a perfect world, both teams would come out in all-orange uniforms and we'd see how well they'd be able to tell friend from foe. It would be hilarious. Of course, we could also see Tennessee come out in its gray uniforms and Clemson in purple, which would really ruin the vibe. And I'm not sure how many vibes this game can afford to lose because while it's a matchup of top-10 teams, it doesn't crack the top 10 of these rankings.

"Tennessee isn't the same team without quarterback Hendon Hooker, though it's possible that with an extra month of preparation Joe Milton and the offense can function at the same high level it did with Hooker. But while many things can be said about Clemson's offense, few adjectives used to describe it are complimentary, though with five-star freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik being named the starter after his performance in the ACC Championship Game after DJ Uiagalelei was benched, that could change in a hurry."

Athlon is more toward the top at No. 6.

ESPN's early prediction for the game has Clemson by double digits, 42-31 ($).

"Both teams have had quarterback changes, one because of injury (Tennessee's Joe Milton replacing Hendon Hooker) and the other because of performance (Clemson's Cade Klubnik replacing D.J. Uiagalelei)," says ESPN's Adam Rittenberg. "Clemson doesn't have opt-outs for bowls, and the Tigers should benefit from having Myles Murphy, Bryan Bresee and others against a Vols offense that, even without Hooker, packs a punch. The Tigers also can start to build behind dynamic young quarterback Klubnik."