Wade Woodaz is a new expected starter in the LB group with Trenton Simpson out.
Clemson-Tennessee Orange Bowl depth charts released
by - 2022 Dec 22, Thu 11:12

Clemson returns to action on Dec. 30 to close the 2022 season in the Orange Bowl in primetime.

The ACC champ Tigers (11-2) and SEC at-large Tennessee Volunteers (10-2) are set for an 8 p.m. ESPN broadcast at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Each side has seen some change to the depth chart down the stretch, including new QBs running the show for the bowl game and a number of transfer portal entries.

As expected, Cade Klubnik moves up to the top spot at QB and fellow freshman Wade Woodaz slots in where the injured Trenton Simpson was at SAM linebacker, while Justin Mascoll is projected to start in opt-out Myles Murphy's DE spot.

The starting receiver trio is two freshmen in Adam Randall and Antonio Williams and fellow freshman Cole Turner is a backup to Joseph Ngata.

The Tennessee depth chart shows the change at QB from Hendon Hooker to Joe Milton, but there are two opt-outs missing with wide receivers Cedric Tillman and Jalin Hyatt, who will not play next Friday.

Compare more from the depth charts below:


