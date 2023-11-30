BREAKING

Clemson TE headed to the portal

Clemson TE headed to the portal
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Nov 30 13:33

Another Tiger is headed to the portal.

Clemson tight end Sage Ennis will be looking for his next college destination according to multiple reports including 247Sports.

Ennis had six receptions for 52 yards this season.

While at Clemson, he had 77 receiving yards in 449 offensive snaps over 41 games (two starts) since 2020.

Clemson is relatively deep at the tight end position, so this was not completely unexpected.

