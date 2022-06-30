Clemson takes step back in Directors' Cup standings

The Clemson athletics program took a step back in the final 2021-22 Directors' Cup standings.

Clemson finished 36th in the 2020-21 campaign to match a 15-year high in the competition that often favors the schools with a more expansive offering of sports, but this last sports year yielded a No. 65 ranking overall.

That ranked 11th in the ACC, which was paced by North Carolina (6) and Notre Dame (8).

Texas won comfortably over Stanford overall, with Michigan, Ohio State and Florida completing the top-5.

Clemson ranked 26th after the fall with a men's soccer national title buoying the effort.

The Tigers also scored points over the competition in softball (9th), football (16th), men's golf (31st), women's soccer (33rd), men's track and field (36th) and women's golf (37th).

The sponsored sports Clemson did not score in were baseball, men's and women's basketball, women's rowing, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's cross country, women's volleyball, men's indoor track and women's track and field (indoor and outdoor).